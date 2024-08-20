Has Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh Legally Changed Her Name? Find Out Here

Shiloh, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has officially changed her name. Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, now 18 years old, will be formally known as Shiloh Jolie. She filed for the name change at the start of her eighteenth birthday in May.

Shiloh is one of six children adopted by Jolie and Pitt. Her siblings include Maddox, 22; Zahara, 19; Pax, 20; Knox, 15; and Vivienne, also 15.

In July, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s name-change petition was not approved due to a delay in the background check. Her lawyer, Peter Levine, explained that an administrative error led to the hearing being rescheduled to August 19. The background check is a mandatory requirement for any name change, and the court needed to address this issue before proceeding.

"Unfortunately, the court was unable to complete the background check ahead of today's hearing, so the hearing was rescheduled for August 19," Levine said in a statement to PEOPLE. "Everyone undergoing a name-change request needs to have a background check conducted by the court clerk, and due to a clerical error, Shiloh's hearing has been continued to a new date."

Following the delay in July, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt moved forward with the legal process in California by publishing a legal notice in the Los Angeles Times regarding her petition to change her first name to Shiloh Jolie.

Having filed the petition with Judge Shiloh in May, a source close to Brad Pitt indicated that the actor was aware of the change and was upset by it. The source mentioned that the actor, who starred in Wolves, found it difficult to cope with the reminder of losing his children and expressed his feelings about it.

“He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name,” said the source. “The reminders of losing his children are not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them.”

