Love Is Blind UK Finale: Release Date, What To Expect And More

After six seasons on Netflix in the US, Love is Blind is now available in the UK. Following the release of the first four episodes of Love Is Blind UK on Netflix last week, fans have been clamoring for more from the pod squad as they go on engagements and, ideally, wedding days!

The popular reality show, hosted by Matt and Emma Willis, followed 30 singletons who entered the pods in the hopes of finding love, all without ever having seen their partner, and there are now more episodes to satisfy your cravings. The streamer has released five more episodes, which will feature whether the relationships between Demi and Ollie, Sabrina and Steven, Maria and Tom, Jasmine and Bobby, and the recently engaged Nicole and Benaiah will last.

Love Is Blind UK is definitely living up to the US version, with lots of embarrassing moments, joyful proposals, and intricate love triangles. Here’s the complete schedule of the show including the release date of the season’s finale episode.

Love Is Blind UK has a total of 11 episodes. Every episode will continue to follow the singles as they negotiate engaged life and get to know their partners’ friends and family before getting married, hopefully. They will also follow them as they try to fall in love, sight unseen! Three installments of Love Is Blind UK will be available on Netflix every Wednesday with the finale episode out on August 21.

Week 1, Episodes 1 to 4 – August 7 (out now)

Week 2, Episodes 5 to 9 – August 14 (out now)

Week 3, Episodes 10 to 11 – August 21

Following the finale episode, the reunion episode is scheduled to premiere on August 26. In this episode, the contestants will reflect on their time in the experiment, deconstructing all the twists and turns they encountered along the way. Special guests from the pods will also be joining them to address the crucial questions.

From a gym-loving funeral director to a woman who feels that her "resting bitch face" has taken over her dating life, and a techno DJ and cellist who prefers to date older people, the 30 contestants on the show range from 27 to 38 years old. They are– Aaron, Benaiah, Bobby, Catherine, Charlie, Conor, Demi, Ella, Elle, Freddie, Jake, Jasmine, Joanes, Jordan, Lisa, Maria, Natasha, Nicole, Olivia, Ollie, Priya, Ria, Richie, Ryan, Sabrina, Sam, Sharlotte, Shirley, Steven, and Tom.

