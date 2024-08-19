Veteran Hollywood Star John Aprea Passes Away Of Natural Causes; Actor Was 83

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

John Aprea, popularly known for his roles in projects like The Godfather II and Full House, passed away at the age of 83. The actor breathed his last on August 15, and his manager issued a statement that revealed that the veteran star died due to natural causes.

Aprea was born in 1941 and was a resident of Englewood. The actor pursued his passion for performing in the 1960s and enrolled in Joshua Shelly’s acting classes in New York. After getting training from the master, who also taught Mia Farrow and Jon Voight, Aprea landed his first acting role in 1968, where he played the role of a killer in Steve McQueen’s classic movie, Bullitt.

After his debut in Hollywood, the actor started getting good work on TV shows and the big screen. Following his role in Bullitt, Aprea bagged the 1970s TV series Mannix and a film, The Grasshopper, the same year.

Later, the Hollywood star appeared in Jonathan Demme’s feature film, released in 1974. While the initial roles in Aprea’s career gained him confidence, the actor went on to become popular amongst the audience after his appearance in the iconic movie The Godfather II.

The film was directed by Francis Ford Coppola. John portrayed the character of young Tessio in the movie, and his performance was lauded by the audience as well as the critics.

Meanwhile, according to the actor’s manager, Abe Vigoda became the guiding light in the actor’s career. Vigoda was Aprea’s co-star in the second installment of The Godfather. The actor played the role of the older version of John’s character. Vigoda addressed Aprea’s admiration for him and, in one of the earlier interviews, stated, “I don’t know what I did. Just have a good time, kid.”

After gaining praise for his roles in films, the late actor turned to television. John became a regular on the ABC show Matt Houston. The show aired on the network from 1981 to 1987. Next up, the actor signed Another World and portrayed the character of Lucas Castigliano for six years.

One of the notable works of the actor’s career included his appearance on the hit sitcom Full House. Aprea played the role of Jesse’s father on the show. The actor worked in the Hollywood industry until 2023 when he reprised his role of Jack Madison in the TV show The Bay.

John Aprea is survived by his partner of 25 years and his daughters.

