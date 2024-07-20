Why Was Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s Name Change Announcement A Legal Necessity? All We KNOW

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, has caused a stir by opting to change her name. Experts in law maintain that the publication of this announcement in a newspaper was an inevitable part of the process.

Legal requirements

According to California-based family law attorney David Glass, Shiloh’s request to drop Pitt from her surname is governed by strict legal requirements. One such requirement is publishing it in The Los Angeles Times as mandated by these rules.

According to Glass, “She has to file a formal petition with the court to change her name. And she has to run an ad for 4 weeks in a row before the hearing is scheduled, in addition to giving both of her parents written notification.”

Glass asserts that unless one has a criminal history, these requests usually go smoothly. He said that he has never seen one opposed in court. Brad could have said to the court that Shiloh has been alienated against him by her mother. Glass adds that since she is no longer a minor, Shiloh can “essentially call herself whatever she wants.”

Family dynamics

Shiloh filed for the name change to become Shiloh Jolie on her 18th birthday, May 27. In California, it takes one month of publishing legal forms before they can be approved by a judge. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have six children together: Maddox (22), Zahara (19), Shiloh (18), Pax (20), and twins Knox and Vivienne (16).

According to someone close to the family who spoke on condition of anonymity, Pitt has virtually no contact with his adult kids, though he still sees his younger ones. This situation developed after he split up with Jolie in 2016.

The source went on: “He has virtually no contact with the adult kids. His engagement with the younger kids has been more limited in recent months because of his filming schedule."

Emotional impact

A source reportedly told PEOPLE that Pitt is aware and upset about Shiloh’s filing. The insider said, “He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name. The reminders that he’s lost his children are, of course, not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad.” The source added that he is “in pain” from being separated from them.

Shiloh's decision to change her name back to Jolie on May 27 symbolizes her transition into adulthood and carries both legal weight and emotional significance for the family, shedding light on the dynamics of blended families.

