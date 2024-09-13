Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen's bromnace is one fo the best of Hollywood, as we have witnessed over the years. On September 12, McGregor, whose distinguished career includes, Trainspotting, Moulin Rouge, Doctor Sleep, among many other films received the proper place on the Hollywood Walk of Fame surrounded by loved ones.

Christensen was present to lead the tributes to his close friend and co-star. Hayden Christensen masterfully conveyed throughout his tribute to the unique bond that exists not just between their characyers Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi, but also between Christensen and Ewan McGregor.

Recalling McGregor's disarmingly warm embrace from their first meeting, he referred to McGregor as "the coolest person on the planet" and as one of our great actors.

Christensen specifically made fun of the awful on-screen confrontation between Anakin and Obi-Wan in Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, calling Ewan McGregor a friend who would later chop his legs and leave him on a volcano's side.

With an emotional conclusion to the tribute, Christensen said, "My friend Ewan, I want to thank you for being the best Jedi Master that anyone could've ever hoped for." Then, the two expressed their love for one another, with Christensen going, "I love you, brother."

Advertisement

They were both first featured in the prequel trilogy, and although though Star Wars was already hugely successful when they entered the franchise, they have both had a significant influence on it even now. As a matter of fact, the prequel trilogy received a mixed reception at first, but today most people consider them to be among the best Star Wars films.

That has definitely been boosted by McGregor and Christensen's excellent on-screen chemistry. The two have a unique bond that is made clearly obvious in both the prequel trilogy and their sequences in the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series. This helps to make the love between Obi-Wan and Anakin—however complex and ultimately tragic—feel real.

McGregor also reflected about how his Walk of Fame star was positioned just a few feet away from the late Carrie Fisher's star, a star of Star Wars. He stated, "I'm so moved that I'm close to my old friend Carrie Fisher, on the pavement here. That means a great deal to me too."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Have ‘Decided To Focus On What’s Best’ For Their Children, Says Source