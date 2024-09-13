Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Have ‘Decided To Focus On What’s Best’ For Their Children, Says Source

The seemingly messy split of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas that had everyone invested, reached a settlement last week. Now, an insider has shared that the ex-couple is “friendly” and is focusing on co-parenting their kids.

According to People, on September 11, a source stated that after the ongoing custody war between the former couple for their daughters, Willa and Delphine, they are co-parenting them with peace.

The insider continued that the duo turned things around from the first messy custody case, adding, "They are friendly and great co-parents now." The source further stated that the singer and the actress have “decided to focus on what’s best for their girls,” and the divorce was hard for each one of them.

In 2023, the Sucker singer filed for divorce from Turner, which surprised their respective fan bases. Many netizens bluntly spoke about this split, making the situation become more viral on social media platforms.

According to the publication, two weeks after Jonas filed for divorce, the X-Men actress sued him in a Manhattan court, for their daughters to be returned to England after they were “wrongfully removed.” She reportedly stated in the court documents that her ex-husband had agreed that England would be their “forever home” in the past.

As per their outlet, the Camp Rock actor’s representative refuted the claims and gave a statement that the vocalist thought that they had come to an “understanding” of amicably co-parenting. She dropped the claim later. In October 2023, they came to a temporary custody agreement after a four-day meditation.

While conversing with British Vogue in May 2024, she admitted to not being content in terms of how it turned out, especially when it came to her daughters. Turner said that they were the “victims” in this situation.

The Game of Thrones star further shared that they were doing the “best” they could. The actress assured that they would figure that out and called the Cool singer a “great father” to their children, and that was all that she could “ask for.”

