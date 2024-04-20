'He Didn't Move': Bob Odenkirk REVEALS How On-Site Medic 'Froze' During His Cardiac Arrest On Better Call Saul Set

Bob Odenkirk opened up about his near-fatal 2021 heart attack and the response he received from the on-site medic. During his appearance on the Multiple Talking Women podcast on April 12, the 61-year-old actor shared a hilarious anecdote about his health scare.

On the set of Better Call Saul, Odenkirk described how his heart "pretty much stopped," slowing to the point that he "turned gray and stopped breathing."

Bob Odenkirk's Health Incident During Filming

Odenkirk said, "The medic came around the corner, and he froze in the track. It was his first day." He further added, "'Oh no!' And he didn't move."

A few weeks later, Odenkirk claimed he had no recall of the incident and that the medic had truly apologized to him.

"Weeks later, when I came back, he said, 'I'm so sorry it was my first day, I have been a firefighter,' — he was retired — 'I've never done CPR. I have only ever seen other people do it,'" Odenkirk added with a humorous touch.

On July 27, 2021, Odenkirk had a heart attack while filming scenes for Point and Shoot, the ninth episode of Better Call Saul's sixth season, in New Mexico. Before being brought to a hospital, he told The New York Times that he received CPR and three shocks from an automated defibrillator on set from an assistant director and a health safety supervisor.

His representative informed PEOPLE shortly after that Odenkirk's condition remained stable. "I went to play the Cubs game and ride my workout bike, and I just went down. Rhea said I started turning bluish-gray right away," Odenkirk told The NYT.

Bob Odenkirk's Health Journey: Managing Heart Health Issues

Odenkirk said he received contradictory medical advice regarding the treatment of the plaque buildup in his heart, which he discovered in 2018. The cardiac incident of 2021 happened when "one of those pieces of plaque broke up.

Odenkirk has been outspoken about how the health issue altered his life ever since he suffered a heart attack. The actor talked about how, five weeks later, he returned to work with a "blank slate" in January 2023.

At AMC+'s Television Critics Association presentation, he clarified, "Whatever growth may come from my heart attack, I'm still in the middle of it. I had to finish this season of Saul and do all these things that I'd signed up for, and I had a strange kind of blank slate quality to that experience. Literally, I couldn't remember any of it and even had a hard time making memories for weeks afterward."

