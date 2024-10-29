'He Didn't Understand...': Matthew Perry's Stepfather Keith Morrison Says Late Friends Star 'Never Believed' He Was Loved

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death and drug use.

Despite being a widely beloved personality, not just by his loved ones but also by millions of fans, the late actor Mathew Perry’s family thinks he never truly believed it. The Friends alum’s step-father Keith Morrison opened up about his son in a recent interview with PEOPLE.

Keith who’s married to Perry’s mother Suzanne Morrison revealed that the tabloid pictures in which the latter appeared overweight, not looking good, and walking down the streets alone, affected Perry to some extent.

“I think, had [felt] that he failed,” Keith said. “He didn't understand that he was somebody who was loved — he would never have believed it,” he added. However, after the publication of his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, and the completion of his book tour, Perry finally realized that people loved him.

“He came back from the book tour and he still was pinching himself, [saying] ‘I can't believe that people actually seem to like me,’" Keith recalled. His epiphany was correct in every sense because people were touched by his condor about his addiction. “It was brutally out there and he seemed to be at a place where he had finally beaten it,” Perry’s stepdad said.

According to him, the late actor was finally at peace and had “beaten” his imposter syndrome. He used his memoir as an outlet to let it all go. “Maybe if I say it in public, if I say it in a book if they remind me of it all the time, maybe I can succeed. He put it all out there,” Keith added.

Ever since Perry’s death, his family including Keith, Suzanne and their daughters Emily, Madeline and Caitlin have dedicated their lives towards helping people with addiction through the Mathew Perry Foundation which is headquartered in both Canada and the US. To celebrate the late actor’s first death anniversary and his legacy, the entire family sat with the Today Show host and spoke about all the memories they have of him — the good, the bad, and the ugly.

“We know that his dying wish was to be remembered for helping other people, more than his famousness for Friends,” Keith said adding that it's now their mission to “carry on” that wish.