‘He Wasn’t Being…’: Josh Brolin Recalls Steven Spielberg’s Advice While Filming The Goonies

Steven Spielberg is one of the greatest directors of all time, bringing out amazing films such as E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, Jurassic Park, and more.

Little do people know that he also happens to be a filmmaker launching great actors, giving them advice with his wise words. One of these stars happens to be Josh Brolin, who recently recalled how the Indiana Jones filmmaker had guided him while filming The Goonies.

Talking to PEOPLE, the actor from No Country for Old Men stated that the movie helmed by Richard Donner turned out to be the “greatest experience" of his life.

He then went on to recall how Steven Spielberg had a more straightforward approach to the script that he had penned while working with the writer Chris Columbus.

“He looked at me, and he goes, ‘Yeah, just act. Just say what’s on the page.’ He wasn’t being an a**hole; he was right,” Josh Brolin stated while talking about his character from the 1985 adventure comedy.

Giving the analysis, Brolin stated that his character Brandon is “freaking out” in one scene and added that the tunnels represented the insides of Brandon’s mother’s womb while he is trying to cut the umbilical cord.

Well, this particular character of the Deadpool 2 star later became a breakout role of his life. He then went on to star in the 2007 master flick directed by Ethan Coen and Joel Coen.

Soon he starred in the 2008 grand entry Milk, continually delivering great performances on screen. While talking about being a part of a huge movie franchise, Josh Brolin was seen as the big bad Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, dropping everyone's jaws in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Soon after his tale’s conclusion in the 2012 superhero flick, he became a part of Dennis Villeneuve’s space opera film series, Dune.

The Only the Brave actor is seen in both the Dune entries playing the character of Gurney Halleck.

Recently, the highly acclaimed name was seen alongside Peter Dinklage in the Amazon Prime film Brothers.

The aforementioned comedy film also stars Brendan Fraser, Glenn Close, Marisa Tomei, and even more fabulous actors.

