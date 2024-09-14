Josh Brolin Recalls Growing Up Among Lions, Tigers and Bears with His ‘Animal-Obsessed’ Mother; 'She Was Nuts'

Marvel’s popular villain, Josh Brolin, has opened up on his animal-surrounded childhood. While remembering his mother, the actor revealed that because his mother has been a big-time animal lover, he had been around the wildlife quite a lot. During his appearance on Sirius XM’s Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcast, the Avengers: Infinity War actor reaccounted the details of his childhood and his mother, who Brolin claims has no filter whatsoever.

While conversing with Ted Denson and Woody Harrelson, the Dune actor confessed that his mother once almost gave a man to a lion. The recalled, "My mother had zero filters, so as crazy as she was—and she was absolutely f---ing nuts—she gave something to me that allows me to open the pores of whatever filters exist, and I'm really grateful to her for that.”

He further added, "She was a way station for animals that had been illegally taken out of the wild [by people who try] to domesticate them.” Brolin further revealed that his mother would use to find the people who abused the animals, get them jailed, and then nurse the wounded wildlife while giving them shelter in her organization.

Meanwhile, the actor also revealed that his mother hired a man named Bud, who would take care of the wildlife and feed the animals when they were weak.

Brolin shared a funny incident with Bud when he was terrified of going near the animals. The Outer Range actor revealed, "Bud goes, 'You want me to get in the thing and sit down?' I mean, he didn't know any better, poor guy, so he goes in there.”

The actor further said, "And she (the mother) goes, 'Well, sit next to him.' And the [lion]'s just sitting there and she goes, 'Now put the bowl up to your face and then lower your head like you're eating.' And then he gets up and the lion—you know how they look up like a dog and they just go one eye, the other eye—moves forward and she goes, 'Oh good, he's moving.'"

Brolin concluded by defining his childhood as quite unconventional. The actor also claimed that he is grateful for his life lessons, which helped him step into the industry and reach the successful stage that he is at.

