'He Would Be Fun': Resurfaced Clip Shows Taylor Swift Choosing Sean Diddy Combs As Her Prom Date Pick

Trigger Warning: The article contains mentions of rape and abuse.

A resurfaced clip of Taylor Swift has sparked discussions online as fans recall her playful comments about Sean Diddy Combs during a 2011 appearance on the Rachael Ray show. The clip shows a much younger Swift, then 21, participating in a celebrity quiz game and revealing her dream prom date choices.

In the clip from over a decade ago, Swift was asked a series of rapid-fire questions while holding up photos of music stars, including Combs, Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake, and Sheryl Crow.

When asked who she would take to prom, Swift responded, “It would be a group, and it would be a really fun group.” Rachael Ray stated, “Boy, you’re going on a freaky prom date,” as Swift showed her choices.

Swift held up pictures of her potential prom dates and explained her selections. She stated that Katy Perry would bring spontaneity and fun, saying, “Katy would just be so much fun. She’s just, like, crazy fun, like spontaneous.”

Then she spoke about Combs, saying, “Diddy’s really always been very nice to me. He would be fun to be in the prom group.” Ray added, “He’s a gentleman, isn’t he? He’s a lovely gentleman,” to which Swift agreed.

Advertisement

The video recently resurfaced on social media, particularly TikTok, where it quickly gained traction. After being shared, the clip drew attention to the contrast between Swift’s lighthearted remarks and the serious allegations currently facing Combs.

Many viewers took to the comments to share their feelings about the clip, with one person stating, “As a millennial, we looked up to these people. We didn’t know what was really going on. This is like fearless/speak now, Taylor. She’s like 19-21 here.”

Another user reflected on the naivety of that time, commenting, “Back when we were so naive.” A third user commented, “This aged like milk," indicating that Swift's lighthearted choice now carries a different weight given the circumstances.

Sean Diddy Combs is currently embroiled in serious legal issues. He was arrested on September 16 and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. The charges stem from accusations that he hosted freak-offs, parties where women were allegedly coerced into performing prolonged sexual acts.

Advertisement

Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is currently awaiting trial at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center. He maintains his innocence and has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: What Is Gag Order? Meaning Explored As Judge Rejects Sean Diddy Combs' Latest Legal Proposal