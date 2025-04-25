Prithviraj Sukumaran celebrates 14 years of togetherness with wife Supriya Menon at Europe’s Matterhorn peak; PHOTO

Prithviraj Sukumaran is easily counted as one of the most bankable actors in Mollywood, courtesy of his constant hits in the film industry. The actor-turned-director made a major success with his recent film L2: Empuraan, headlined by Mohanlal. And now, the star dropped a special wish for his partner and wife Supriya Menon on their 14th wedding anniversary.

Taking to his Instagram account, Prithviraj Sukumaran dropped a postcard worthy picture with Supriya Menon as the two posed against the picturesque Matterhorn peak in Europe.

Check out the post here:

The couple can be seen huddling together wearing heavy jackets to beat the cold. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote “14 years! Happy anniversary partner!”

For the unversed, Prithviraj tied the knot with Supriya Menon, a former BBC reporter, back on April 25, 2011. They had an intimate ceremony in Palakkad. After three years, the duo welcomed their daughter named Alankrita, in 2014.

Coming back to Prithviraj, his recent directorial L2: Empuraan emerged highly successful at the box office, despite a few flaws and discrepancies highlighted by fans.

He not only directed the sequel, but also reprised his character of Zayed Masood in the movie, for which he received massive response and applause.

After completing its theatrical run, Empuraan recently made its way to OTT platform JioHotstar. Within a day of its online premiere, netizens were left amazed by its turnout and have left highly positive reviews as well.

Up next, Prithviraj Sukumaran has projects like Vilayath Buddha, Nobody and Santhosh Trophy as his upcoming films.

More recently, he also signed a new Hindi film Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film is slated to star Kareena Kapoor Khan opposite him in a lead role.

