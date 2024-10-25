Happy Birthday Katy Perry: When Roar Singer Opened Up About Her Journey Of Self-Love And Dubbed Her Life 'Wacky And Wild'

Katy Perry, who recently turned 39, is one of those people who has always been unfiltered while talking about herself and her life lessons. What could be a better occasion than her birthday to talk about it? The singer once opened up about her inspiring self-love journey and many people might empathize with it.

Back in 2017, while conversing with Arianna Huffington on her Thrive Global podcast, the songstress shared that she has always learned from making mistakes and she is an individual that had to have “rebirth constantly.”

Perry talked about her addiction to love and said that addiction was for the love from someone else and not something that she had for herself. She added that she got addicted to it and when it was taken away from her, she felt like she was not able to live.

But this was altered entirely as the singer shared that she was not addicted to that anymore. However, Perry confessed that she enjoyed it and the companionship, partnership, and teamwork.

She talked about not playing “chess anymore," diverting her focus to embracing her real self rather than her appearance and saying “all the right things.” Perry said, “I’m like, ‘This is me; come as you are, my intentions are pure.’ And sometimes it works out and sometimes it doesn’t.”

The songstress talked about perceiving every partner of hers as a teacher instead of just looking at the negatives of every relationship. Perry stated on the podcast that they showed her some things that were hard to see.

The Last Friday Night singer said that she had learned so many great lessons and she would not go back even if she had an option to go back because every lesson has been of great value to her.

Further in the podcast, the host asked about her self-worth in the digital age. The singer expressed that she got millions of “likes” in her life, but she has experienced loneliness, despair, and a lot of pain. She mentioned the feeling of not being enough, no matter how much she “painted" her face, what label of outfit she donned, how much money she made, or who she dated.

This changed because Perry expressed that she really loved herself and loved the big life that she created. She called it “wacky and wild” and continued, “Beauty is internal. Beauty is in different shapes, in different sizes, in different colors, in any way presented. It’s all internal. It’s not external.

