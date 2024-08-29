Heartstopper Star Joe Locke Reacts to Getting Hate Over Agatha All Along Casting; Says 'Sorry!'

With the Marvel Cinematic Universe only continuing to grow, its ever-expanding roster of heroes and villains means yet another new set of eyes on some pretty familiar characters. This fall will see the first real spin-off of the critically acclaimed series WandaVision, that being Agatha All Along, exploring the life of Agatha Harkness brought to life by Kathryn Hahn. It's not just Agatha, though.

There's actor Joe Locke from the hit on Netflix entitled Heartstopper, cast in a significant yet really mysterious role that has generated considerable amounts of buzz and conversation online, particularly with regard to his playing of a gay character in the MCU.

Joe Locke comments on the criticism he has faced

During a recent interview with Variety, Locke finally opened up about his experience joining the MCU. He spoke to his character and the reception he had gotten. For Locke, who is proudly gay, it was a casting that was at once wish fulfillment and the font of unexpected controversy. While Marvel fans had been calling for authentic casting for some time, there were those who jumped at the opportunity to call his character a "campy gay stereotype." Locke is taken aback by this reaction, noting the hypocrisy in these gripes: "It was like, 'Oh, why has Marvel done this campy gay stereotype?' It really annoyed me because I was like, 'You can't ask for authentic casting and then be upset if you have a camp character.'"

Locke comments on the often paradoxical nature present in fan responses that can be observed with big, enthusiastic communities like this. He said, "Marvel fans are very vocal with their opinions," and he doesn't let it faze him, knowing full well his portrayal is not going to be enjoyed by all. To such critics-those whom he feels are jealous of his role—he had to say the following: "I'm doing the one thing that they really wish they could be doing. Sorry!"

About his character

The character Locke plays, still only known as "Teen" to this point, has been one of the most closely guarded secrets of the Agatha All Along series. Though Marvel Studios and Disney+ have kept details mum, there is a heavy dose of speculation suggesting that Locke might be playing the role of Billy Kaplan, better known as Wiccan, a character deeply connected to the Scarlet Witch and Vision. If that were the case, it would have wide implications for the future of the MCU, considering Wiccan is set to be one of the biggest game-changers in the franchise.

Plot-wise, Agatha All Along will follow Agatha Harkness as she tries to get her powers back after having been stripped of them by the Scarlet Witch. Agatha meets up with a shadowy teenager, Locke, who saves her from some sort of debilitating curse. Together, the two begin to make a dangerous journey on Witches' Road, fated by magical trials that have the promise of restoring their losses.

The chemistry that is going to evolve between Agatha and this Teen is central in the series; they are forming a coven to face whatever is to come their way. Locke's portrayal of this elusive character is bound to have depth and complexity in the narrative, hence becoming one of the most anticipated elements of the show.

Even though his character has been kept under lock and key, Locke's addition to the MCU comes as part of a larger trend toward diversification and authenticity of representation across the franchise. The very casting of him says a lot about Marvel's commitment to a wider range of characters and stories that mirror back an increasingly diverse audience. Characters like Locke's Teen/Wiccan may be the bridge to allow future MCU movies not only to further diversify in storytelling but also to create content representative of all fans in their favorite heroes and villains alike.

Agatha All Along arrives on screens from September 18th, releasing its first two episodes on Disney+. Certain to delight both old and new fans with its interesting premise and the return of some favorite characters, it will no doubt spur further debate on what might happen in the future of the Marvel Universe. For Joe Locke, the performance really will set in stone a moment not only in his career but in the MCU's continuing into representative storytelling.

