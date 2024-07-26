Sequels have transformed from a profitable aspect of the film industry to the main source of revenue for it during the last 25 years. Nine franchise films have made the most money in the United States so far in 2024. The Marvel Cinematic Universe, like many Hollywood franchises, is criticized for producing an excessive number of sequels, with fans clamoring for more original films.

Kevin Feige defends accusations on MCU of making 'too many sequels'

The president of Marvel, however, feels that sequels are a pillar of the motion picture business and essential to its expansion. Kevin Feige addressed the idea of sequels and their position in Hollywood in an interview with Variety. Feige discussed the inspiration behind worlds such as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has been continuing strong since 2008.

The head of Marvel said that he has enjoyed the concept of world-building and developing character arcs from original films in sequels from his early days in the film industry. Feige says, "I always liked the world-building and being able to return to characters," he said. "I was always excited for sequels."

Feige mentions how sequels are pillars of the film industry, "I was never cynical or rolling my eyes the way people still do today for some reason, even though there’ve been sequels since the ’30s and they’re an absolute pillar of the industry. To me, those were always what I enjoyed most, the notion that something I loved was returning and it would expand on what I loved about it."

From the beginning of the MCU, Kevin Feige has been the main producer on numerous franchises including Iron Man, Avengers, and Captain America. The MCU has faced criticism in recent years for being too derivative because of its love of sequels, and fans have grown weary of superhero movies as a result of the massive volume of content produced.

Disney plans to reduce sequel films over the years

This weariness has been partially blamed for recent MCU box office failures like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels. Amidst concerns about superhero fatigue and an excess of sequels, Disney recently unveiled a strategy to curtail Marvel's film and television output in the upcoming years.

Deadpool & Wolverine to revive MCU

According to early signs, Deadpool and Wolverine will help the MCU make a significant comeback at the box office. Despite being the third Deadpool movie, Deadpool & Wolverine is not a threequel because it is the first to be set in the MCU, with the other films taking place during the 20th Century Fox era.

