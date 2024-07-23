Agatha All Along: Everything We Know About WandaVision Spin-Off Show So Far

The much-anticipated sequel series to WandaVision is set to capture fans' hearts after a wait of over three years. In Agatha All Along, Kathryn Hahn will return as Agatha Harkness, continuing the story from WandaVision’s epic finale. The journey to this show has been a long one, with production delays and multiple title changes along the way. The fourth and final title, Agatha All Along, draws inspiration from a fan-favorite song from episode seven of WandaVision. Earlier titles included Agatha: Darkhold Diaries and Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

Here's everything fans need to know about Marvel's Agatha All Along.

When does Agatha All Along premiere?

On September 18, 2024, Agatha All Along will premiere on Disney+ with two episodes.

The interesting plot of Agatha All Along

According to the official logline, Agatha All Along picks up where WandaVision left off. The series explores Agatha Harkness's struggle with diminished powers following the events of the original show. A mysterious goth teen arrives, seeking to free her from a distorted spell. He requests her help to navigate the Witches' Road, a magical path that provides witches with what they need to survive. Together, Agatha and the teen form a coven and embark on a perilous journey down The Road.

The cast of Agatha All Along

Agatha will be played by Hahn and costars like Broadway legend Patti LuPone, Joe Locke from Heartstopper, and Parks and Recreation alum Aubrey Plaza. Fans will see a few known faces from WandaVision: Debra Jo Rupp and Emma Caulfield Ford. Hahn spoke to Parade during the 2024 Disney Upfront red carpet and was overwhelmed to see fans' response to the new show and cast. She said, "I'm very excited for all this. They're incredible."

The trailer of Agatha All Along

The first teaser trailer of Agatha All Along was released by Marvel on July 8. Rio Vidal (Plaza) questioned at the start of the trailer, saying, "Is this really how you see yourself? That witch is gone, leaving you trapped in her distorted spell. Claw your way out." Agatha reflected on missing the "glory days" before the Scarlet Witch stole her powers and plotted to restore them.

WandaVision ended with a powerful and emotional finale

In the WandaVision finale, Wanda (the Scarlet Witch) stripped Agatha of her powers and transformed her into Agnes, a nosy suburban neighbor. Agatha was subsequently imprisoned in Wanda's town of Westview. Meanwhile, Wanda retreated to a mountain cabin, with a post-credit scene revealing her as the Scarlet Witch.

As for Elizabeth Olsen reprising her role as Wanda Maximoff in Agatha All Along, there has been no official confirmation yet. However, the series finale of WandaVision hinted at a possible reunion between the two witches. Agatha warned Wanda after losing her powers, saying, "You have no idea what you've unleashed, you're gonna need me." Wanda's response, "Not if I see you first, hun," was delivered with a smile, suggesting a future encounter.

Where will Agatha All Along be streamed?

On Disney+ Agatha All Along will be streamed exclusively from September 18. After the initial two episodes of the show, new episodes will be released every week.

