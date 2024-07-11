‘It's Been So Hard’: Agatha All Along Star Joe Locke On Keeping Secrets For Marvel; Says ‘I Wanna Talk About It’

Joe Locke is part of the glorious Marvel universe with Agatha All Along, but the most challenging aspect was keeping his lips sealed from spilling secrets!

During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actor admitted having had difficulty keeping the secrets to himself. Agatha All Along, starring Kathryn Hahn, is a spin-off series of Wanda Vision, which will be released this year on the Disney+ streaming platform.

Joe Locke struggled to keep secrets for Marvel

Being part of the Marvel universe is not without its pressure! During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, guest-hosted by his Agatha All Along co-star Kathryn Hahn, Locke admitted it was “so hard” to keep the Marvel secrets.

“I want to talk about it, there's so many cool things that are happening on the show that I always want to tell people,” he added. Locke also feels relieved that the show is finally coming out because he would have been unable to hold the secret for much longer. “Just holding on, and then I can tell everything,” he added.

Who Is Joe Locke Playing in Agatha All Along?

The actor best known for his role in Netflix’s The Heartstopper, which is about to premiere its third season, has a lot on his hands! Although the creators have not confirmed his MCU character, according to the trailer, he will be one of Agatha Harkness’s allies on her quest to regain powers.

However, netizens have pointed out that he’ll most likely be a new version of Billy Kaplan, one of Scarlet Witch's sons. The show’s official synopsis reads, “The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell.”

When the teen goth implores Agatha to join him on his journey down the legendary Witches’ Road, her interest piques as the duo pulls together a coven of unlikely people and hops on an adventure of a lifetime.

Agatha All Along premieres on September 18 on Disney+.