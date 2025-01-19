Henry Cavill And His Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Become Parents As They Welcome Their First Child; Source
An insider shares about Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso starting the journey of parenthood as they welcome their first child.
It seems the journey of parenthood has begun for Henry Cavill and his girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso, as the couple has reportedly welcomed a new member to their sweet little clan, per an insider who revealed it to People magazine.
More details about the couple’s newborn baby, such as the gender, name, or date of birth, have not been revealed. However, according to pictures published by The Daily Mail, Cavill and his beau, Viscuso, were spotted pushing a baby stroller in Australia on January 18.
The Man Of Steel star surprised everyone in April last year by announcing that he and his girlfriend were expecting their first child. The performer expressed his and Viscouse’s excitement about it to Access Hollywood during The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare movie premiere in New York City.
He said, “Natalie and I are both very excited about it. I'm sure you'll see much more of that.” As per People magazine, after the announcement, Cavill celebrated Father’s Day by asking his followers on Instagram for fatherly advice ahead of welcoming his child.
For the unversed, Viscuso made her relationship with the Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice star official in April 2021. She reportedly shared a picture of the two as they played chess together. Viscuso captioned, “Just teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess...or...maybe he let me win?”
As far as Cavill’s professional front goes, he is shooting his soon-to-be-released live-action project, titled Voltron, per People magazine.
