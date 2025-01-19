Joe Alwyn Reveals To Drew Barrymore About THIS Interesting Trait That According To Him ‘No One Else Gets;’ READ

Trying to fathom others' certain characteristics or traits cannot always be easy. It seems that Joe Alwyn also has one trait that according to him no individual understands, which is that he loves to “walk” may that be anywhere.

The Kinds of Kindness star appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show and shared the aforementioned thing he liked that others, according to him do not understand. He shared, “I will walk everywhere.”

Alwyn stated that for him, the weather does not matter, adding that it’s not a problem if his way has a lot of mud, if it has snowed or rained. He mentioned that this probably "annoys" his friends and they go like, “What? Why? Let’s just take a cab, let’s take the tube, let’s take the bus.”

The Favourite actor revealed that even if it’s a half an hour's journey or a 20-minute walk, he would opt to walk, further adding, “I’m walking everywhere.”

The host of the show, Barrymore reassured that walking was not something that was bad, expressing that it was incredible and a “good quality." Alwyn responded by saying that he thought so too before both of them agreed that it helped him in increase his step count each day.

As far as Alwyn’s professional front goes, the actor starred in The Brutalist movie, which centers around an architect, who goes to America, escaping postwar Europe, to build his life again. He ends up settling in Pennsylvania, where his talent is recognized by a rich and prominent industrialist, per Wikipedia.

Apart from Alwyn, the aforementioned venture also features Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, Emma Laird, Raffey Cassidy, Stacy Martin, Alessandro Nivola, Natalie Shinnick, and many more.

