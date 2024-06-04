TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Kamar de los Reyes sadly passed away last December following a long battle with cancer. He was one of the cast members of the show All American. On Monday night's episode of All American, the late Kamar de los Reyes was given the perfect sendoff.

In Season 4 of the CW series, the actor joined as Coach Montes from Coastal California. The only episode he was able to film before passing away was the Season 6 premiere.

All American wrote off Kamar de los Reyes's character in the latest episode

The rest of the season has seen him mysteriously disappear from the story, despite numerous references to him by the other characters, most notably Asher Adams played by Cody Christian. Although Coach Montes was not shown in Monday's episode, the character's story was concluded with the storyline that he will be joining the NFL.

In the episode, Asher had the opportunity to bid farewell to his supervisor and mentor, Coach Montes, over the phone. A memorial card bearing the actor was also included in the episode. What kind of cancer was the actor suffering from has not been made public by his family.

Hollywood mourned De Los Reyes' loss

The family said goodbye to their father and husband, and the Hollywood community came out to support them. De Los Reyes was married to Sherri Saum, the star of Good Trouble. The pair had ten-year-old twin boys named Michael and John. The actor had a 26-year-old son named Cayden from a previous relationship.

Kamar De Los Reyes' work

De Los Reyes' iconic portrayal of Antonio Vega on One Life to Live made him most famous. In 1995, he started to star in the show. In 1998, Kamar departed from the daily drama series, but he eventually made a comeback in 2000. One of his finest appearances was playing Jobe in the fourth and final season of the 2017 Fox series Sleepy Hollow.

Furthermore, Kamar portrayed Eugenio Martinez, the Watergate burglar, in Oliver Stone's Nixon (1995), and he appeared as Tomas in Lisa France's Love & Suicide (2005). Besides that, he appeared in five episodes of the ABC series The Rookie in 2021, playing investigator Ryan Caradine.

