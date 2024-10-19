'He's Great, Though, But...': Al Pacino's Ex Noor Alfallah Sets The Record Straight About Bill Maher Dating Rumors

Noor Alfallah, Al Pacino’s most recent ex and mother of his youngest child, Roman, 1, has dispelled rumors of her romance with Bill Maher. On Friday, October 18, while running errands in Los Angeles with her son, the producer clarified to a TMZ paparazzo that the 68-year-old comedian is merely a friend. “He’s great, though, but we’re just friends,” she said.

She further noted that she and Pacino are also only friends and co-parents these days.

“Al’s my best friend,” Alfallah insisted of the Godfather star, 84, prompting the paparazzo to ask, “Are you guys boyfriend and girlfriend still?” No, she replied, asserting once again that, despite their romantic connection fizzling out, they remain amicable.

While getting into the driver’s seat, Alfallah, who previously dated Rolling Stone frontman Mick Jagger, 81, stated that parenting with Pacino is going “amazing.”

Alfallah, 30, per Page Six, was seen sneaking out of LA’s Chateau Marmont with Maher in his black sedan late one night earlier this month. Just hours before, she spent time with Pacino, leaving Chez Mia restaurant in West Hollywood with him in the passenger seat of her car.

The Oscar winner, per the aforementioned outlet, helped Alfallah blow out the candles for her 30th birthday on September 25. However, after her outing with Maher, he told People that they were only friends. His rep added, “Al and Noor are very good friends, have been for years, and are co-parents to their son Roman.”

Alfallah filed for full physical custody of Roman in 2023, despite still being together with Pacino, who shares joint legal custody of their son with her. He also reportedly pays Alfallah over $30,000 per month in child support.

The two were never expected to marry, as neither believed in the institution of marriage. Pacino, who has never been married, describes marriage as an “entrance to the pain train” in his forthcoming book, Sonny Boy, according to People. Alfallah, meanwhile, has previously said she’s “not the marrying type.”

Besides Roman, Al Pacino is a father to daughter Julie, 34, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant, and twins Olivia and Anton, 23, whom he welcomed with Beverly D’Angelo.

The father of four was recently in the headlines over his Shrek phone cover, with the internet impressed by the backstory behind it. The phone case is reportedly very dear to the actor, as it was gifted to him by his daughter Olivia, 23, in 2022.

