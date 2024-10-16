Al Pacino Reveals He Doesn't Live With Youngest Son Roman, Shares How They’re Still Connected

Al Pacino gave a rare glimpse into his relationship with his youngest son, Roman. Speaking with the BBC, the legendary actor revealed that he’s been loving being a dad to his 16-month-old son, whom he co-parents with ex-partner Noor Alfallah. While promoting his forthcoming autobiography Sonny Boy, the Godfather actor said being a father at 84 has been ‘extraordinary.’

Although he and Alfallah don’t live together anymore, Pacino has found a way to stay connected with his son. "He does text me from time to time," Pacino revealed. You know, I have this little person. Everything he does is interesting to me. So we talk," the proud dad added. Whenever they interacted, the actor would play the harmonica to him. According to the actor, they have created this fun way to stay connected.

Part of the reason he wanted to write his autobiography was for his youngest son, in an attempt to stay around his child during major life milestones. "But things happen. I hope I am. I hope I stay healthy and he knows who his dad is," he added.

Pacino and Alfallah welcomed their son in June 2023. At the time, an insider source revealed to PEOPLE that Pacino was “excited” about being a dad again. "Al loves being a father and always has," the source said.

In an interview with The New York Times, when asked what movie of his he’d want his son to watch and grasp acting skills from. Pacino said, "I think he should start off with Adam Sandler's," referring to the 2011 comedy Jack and Jill, which featured his cameo. He continued to speak about his cameo saying it arrived at the right point in his life. “It came at a time in my life that I needed it because it was after I found out I had no more money," he said. "My accountant was in prison, and I needed something quickly.

So I took this," he added. He made his cameo in the film through a Dunkin’ Donuts commercial. However, since his appearance many people assumed that he shot the brand’s commercial. “I mean it's just so unfair," he added.