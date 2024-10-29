'He's Not a Bad Guy': Justin Hartley Opens Up About His This Is Us Character, Kevin Pearson

Justin Hartley, known for portraying Kevin Pearson on the acclaimed series This Is Us, offers a fresh perspective on his character, often misunderstood by viewers. While Kevin has faced criticism for his impulsive and self-centered decisions, Hartley contends that Kevin's actions stem from deep-seated insecurities and emotional struggles, not malice.

Hartley elaborates on Kevin's turbulent relationship with his family and his ongoing quest for self-identity and fulfillment. He highlights Kevin's evolution throughout the series, showing his efforts to mature and take responsibility. To Hartley, Kevin’s challenges, from addiction to strained family bonds, are not unlike those faced by many. Hartley describes Kevin’s growth and setbacks as authentic and relatable, demonstrating how deeply he understands his character’s flaws.

He argues that Kevin’s struggles with family dynamics and personal issues reveal his humanity and resilience. Hartley appreciates Kevin’s emotional journey, which, he feels, shows that the character isn't “bad” but simply learning to overcome his shortcomings. "When you take on characters, a lot of times they become your children and your friends, part of you. And so you sort of feel that," Hartley said. "It was just like, the guy can't get out of his own way, but he's not a bad guy. But everyone thinks he's kind of an a--hole, you know what I mean? But he's really not."

As This Is Us progresses, Hartley expresses his gratitude for playing a role with depth and empathy. He hopes Kevin’s story, with all its highs and lows, resonates with viewers, reminding them that real growth often comes from acknowledging and working through personal challenges.

