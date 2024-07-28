SDCC 2024: Justin Hartley Teases Time Jump In Tracker Season 2, Confirms Jensen Ackles' Return

At the Tracker panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, star Justin Hartley shared some exciting secrets about Season 2 of the CBS hit show. Hartley, who also produces the series gave fans an update of what's coming next.

The show follows Colter Shaw, played by Hartley, a man who tracks down missing people and animals for reward money. Colter has a mysterious past, including his father's unexpected death. In Season 1, we met Colter's younger sister Darby, played by Melissa Roxburgh, and his estranged older brother Russell, played by Jensen Ackles.

Justin Hartley reveals exciting update about Tracker Season 2

Hartley confirmed that both Darby and Russell will return in Season 2. During the Comic-Con panel, he revealed that Ackles will appear in the second episode of the upcoming season and would be soon filming with him in Vancouver. There will also be a time jump, with the new season picking up a few months after the Season 1 finale, where Colter learns more about his father and siblings.

Tracker was renewed for a second season in March, just a few episodes into its first season, due to its instant popularity. It became CBS’s most-watched show since Young Sheldon premiered in 2017 and was also the No. 1 show on cable, according to Nielsen ratings, reveals People.

Justin Hartley opens up about favorite aspect of his character

In an earlier interview with the outlet, Hartley talked about his favorite aspects of Colter's character. He mentioned “The fact that Colter doesn't have a girlfriend, I think that's one of the things I wanted to sort of keep,” Hartley added, “I feel like if he has a wife and a girlfriend and a family, and he continues to do all these dangerous things, that's kind of selfish.”

At Comic-Con, when asked about Colter's feelings for his friend Reenie (played by Fiona Rene), Hartley reiterated this view. He said "I think all of the things about him that are heroic and brave become reckless and selfish, it's like, I'm going to leave my house and go through all this stuff and put myself in danger and you're back here worried about me. I just don't think that's a good look."

Hartley also shared that Tracker has been a “labor of love” for him. After This Is Us ended, Hartley and directing producer Ken Olin decided to adapt Jeffery Deaver's book The Never Game for TV, bringing Colter Shaw to life.

Tracker Season 2 will premiere on October 13 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

