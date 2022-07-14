Thor Love And Thunder Box Office: Chris Hemsworth starrer collects Rs. 78 cr in week 1

Marvel’s Thor: Love And Thunder opened to excellent numbers at the tickets window and the opening day of the film was almost around what the last Thor film, Thor: Ragnarok, did in its first weekend. The opening of the film was good despite the fact that the film was more of a standalone film and not a film like Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness which was a continuation to Spiderman: No Way Home.

Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman led Thor: Love And Thunder opened on a thunderous note at the box office with day 1 nett figures of Rs. 18.20 cr. The second day saw a significant drop as the film fell by around 40 percent, to Rs. 11.40 cr. The film sprung back into action on its first Saturday, by recording Rs.16.80 cr and recorded its biggest ticketing day on Sunday as it added Rs. 18.40 cr.

After a strong weekend of Rs. 64.80 cr nett, the film saw a bigger than usual drop on weekdays. It collected Rs. 5.50 cr on Monday, Rs. 4.50 cr on Tuesday and around Rs. 3.25 - 3.50 cr on Wednesday for a week 1 of a little over Rs. 78 cr. The extended week 1 will land a little above the Rs. 80 cr nett mark and then it will all be about where the second Friday lands. There definitely will be a growth over the second weekend but whether it will be enough for the film to cross the Rs. 100 cr nett mark is something only time will tell. Regardless, it is yet another HIT this year from Marvel after Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, which amassed a staggering Rs. 132 cr nett in India. Reaching Doctor Strange levels won’t be possible but any number around or over Rs. 100 cr nett can be happily accepted as films this year have struggled to reach there.

The reviews for the film were on the mixed side and the film has performed as per its hype, merit and word of mouth.

The day-wise nett box office collection of Thor: Love And Thunder is as follows:-

Day 1 – Rs. 18.20 cr

Day 2 – Rs. 11.40 cr

Day 3 – Rs. 16.80 cr

Day 4 – Rs. 18.40 cr

Day 5 – Rs. 5.50 cr

Day 6 – Rs. 4.50 cr

Day 7 - Rs. 3.50 cr

Total: Rs. 78.30 cr

You can watch Thor: Love and Thunder at a theatre near you.

