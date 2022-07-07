Thor: Love and Thunder EXCLUSIVE: Tessa Thompson REVEALS her reaction to seeing Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor

Thor: Love and Thunder has finally released and MCU fans are rushing to their nearest theatre screens to see Chris Hemsworth back as Thor! However, Chris ain't the only Thor in town, because Natalie Portman - who reprises her role as Dr. Jane Foster - will be playing Mighty Thor. Also joining in on the intergalactic adventure are Tessa Thompson and Taika Waititi as Valkyrie and Korg, while Christian Bale makes his MCU debut as Gorr the God Butcher.

If there's one aspect of Thor: Love and Thunder that fans will definitely love, then it's the friendship sparked between Jane Foster and Valkyrie. Interestingly, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson's onscreen camaraderie mirrors offscreen as well since the two talented actresses are good friends in real life. In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, I asked Tessa Thompson about Jane Foster and Valkyrie's friendship in Thor: Love and Thunder as well as what her reaction was to seeing Natalie Portman as the bulked-up Mighty Thor for the very first time. "Oh my gosh! I was so excited. Also because Natalie got to Australia a lot sooner before me, so, I was keeping in touch with her around her regimen and getting ready and getting in shape," Tessa revealed enthusiastically.

Heaping praises upon her Thor: Love and Thunder co-star Portman, Thompson gushed, "And also, it was just so fun because she would... I mean, Natalie Portman is one of the most gifted actors of her generation. I've been watching her since I was a kid and looking up to her work. And-but it was so fun to have her sometimes be like, 'Hey! How's this?' Because I had done the superhero thing at least once or twice before, so that was also really fun."

"And it felt like summer camp. It's just so nice to get to play together essentially and to be representing two very strong women. And technically, I think, a lot of the time, we-you tend to be one of the only women inside of a project. So, there's just something nice about really having a sister in these experiences, in general, but particularly, one that I've just loved so much," the Westworld star concluded.

Watch Tessa Thompson's EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla for Thor: Love and Thunder below:

Women run the MCU, indeed, and we love to see it!

What did you think of Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman's epic performances as Valkyrie and Dr. Jane Foster aka Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder? Share your honest review with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

