'Honoring That Connection’: Jennie Garth Reveals How Beverly Hills 90210 Co-Stars Support Each Other After Shannen Doherty’s Death

Jennie Garth along with the cast of Beverly Hills 90210 is giving us a clear example of an unbreakable friendship.

The actress got candid about the bond and the support the Beverly Hills 90210 cast has been giving one another amid the passing of their friend and costar Shannen Doherty.

As per People Magazine’s article, published on July 31, Garth told the publication that their connection is very difficult to explain as they have known each other since they were all so young.

The star thinks that many individuals do not understand it when one experiences life-changing events like that for so long during their formative years. She added that you have a connection that can never be broken by an opinion, an argument, or a death.

A Time To Dance star continued that a connection is there, no matter what it will be there for the rest of their lives and beyond. She shared, “I think just really honoring that connection, and we have been supportive."

Garth also revealed that they all reach out to one another here and there and offer support. They all just express to each other that they love each other.

The What I Like About You star has previously opened up to Entertainment Tonight about her co-star’s death.

She said to the outlet that they had all been there for each other in their moments of need, no matter what they may be. The actress stated that they all have a group text and they just call each other.

She also touched up on the fact that their bond is unbreakable and they are associated with each other for the rest of their lives loves and that they love it.

Garth also mentioned that she keeps reflecting how back in the day, she along with Doherty and Tori Spelling (who also starred in the series) were “the Three Amigos” and used to roam the “halls of West Beverly Hills (High School)”. She added that those memories are the “best, its forever commemorated and I'm so honored."

Garth wants people to know that she “loved” the Charmed star and they were like “sisters” as they met at a young they grew up together and apart.

Shannen Doherty’s publicist Leslie Sloane confirmed that the actress passed away on July 13, 2024, at 53 batting cancer.

