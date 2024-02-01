Carly Pearce Reveals 'Full Circle' Moment Ahead Of Grammys Appearance; Says She Feels 'Happy And Ready For It'

Carly Pearce, the talented country artist, is gearing up for a monumental moment at this year's Grammy Awards. As she embarks on her second consecutive year as a nominee, the excitement is palpable, especially after her triumph at last year's ceremony, where she took home the award for the Best Country Duo/Group Performance alongside Ashley McBryde.

This year, Carly Pearce finds herself nominated again in the same category, thanks to her collaboration with Chris Stapleton on the soul-stirring track, We Don't Fight Anymore. The country music star opened up about receiving Grammy nominations for the second time, as she hinted at her upcoming major professional feats including her much-anticipated album.

Carly Pearce on receiving her second Grammy nomination

Reflecting on the significance of her second Grammy nomination, Pearce expressed her anticipation for the upcoming award night, describing it as a "full circle" moment. It was precisely a year ago that she connected with Chris Stapleton to collaborate on their nominated song.“I found out that Chris was going to sing on it with me the night before I won my first Grammy,” adding, “So to see this all happen full circle, and to be headed there again, just as a nominee, but especially with this song is really exciting. I feel very, just, happy and ready for it.”

In addition to the Grammy Awards, Pearce has some other exciting developments under her sheets. Her next album is already in the can, and while the release date of the same remains to be unknown, the country music star has been dropping hints to keep her fans intrigued. She revealed that her recent Instagram post includes hints for her major upcoming events, as she captioned the post as, “can you spot the clues? 🤓,” sparking a wave of speculations from her fan base.

Pearce acknowledges the intelligence of her fans, teasing that they won't have to wait much longer for all the answers, stating, “Well, I have to say I gave clues to about three or four different events that are happening in my life, which is fun. And people are really smart, I'll say that. And they will not have to wait much longer. I would say in the next couple months they'll know all the answers to the clues.”

As she discusses her forthcoming album, Pearce shares that it's a culmination of the experiences and growth she's undergone since her last release, "29: Written in Stone," in 2021. This previous album delved into the emotions surrounding her divorce from musician Michael Ray. The new album, Pearce reveals, captures the essence of what life has brought her in the intervening years.

She shared, “Obviously it's been a really long time since I've released an album and so many things have happened kind of in front of people, but also privately that I've been holding back to share. I think this is the most excited I've ever been to release music. And I wasn't quite sure I could say that after 29, but I really feel that way.”

Carly Pearce on the inclusion of women in country music as she reflected on her dreams

Beyond her personal accomplishments, Pearce takes a moment to appreciate the broader landscape of country music, particularly the significant contributions of women in the industry. Speaking on PEOPLE ’s Women in the Mix panel on Feb. 1, in partnership with The Recording Academy and Sephora, Pearce expresses her pride in the current state of country music.

"You're seeing women kind of take over country music right now and in a really authentic way," she observes. "In ways that everybody's kind of got their own lane, their own point of view." Having been in the industry at a high level for seven years, Pearce shares her optimistic outlook, highlighting the authenticity and individuality that women bring to the genre, adding, “I've been doing this at this level for seven years, and I always kind of had a more optimistic outlook ... Women ruled the radio in the '90s for country music, and I felt like if we would start focusing on really the integrity of the music and the artistry that it would swing again in our favor.”

Reflecting on her journey, Pearce remarked, “All little Carly ever wanted to do was country music. I always say it's the biggest blessing and the biggest curse to know what you want to do as a child, because ‘What if it doesn't work out?’ ‘What if it's not in the cards?’ But I would just tell her that every single dream and more that she ever wanted is going to come true. So buckle up, because it's pretty crazy."



In conclusion, Carly Pearce's upcoming Grammy appearance and the hints about her new album have set the stage for an exhilarating chapter in her career. As she navigates the excitement of her second consecutive Grammy nomination and the anticipation surrounding her upcoming album, fans can't help but share in Pearce's enthusiasm for the journey ahead.

