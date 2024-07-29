House Of The Dragon Season 2 Finale Trailer Breakdown

Dragons of the House of the Dragon season 2 can be seen circling around in the recently dropped promo trailer - which means the season has come to an end. This coming Sunday will air its final episode, and the promo shows some major military and fighting sequences, proving Team Green and Team Black going to war.

The season finale will see how the chaos just split up after Rhaenys and her dragon Meleys’ death. In episode 7, after a full season of dangerous struggles, Rhaenyra and Team Black scored a win, which might work in their favor. Emma D’Arcy even opened up about how she believes that she can actually win the war for the Iron Throne.

What does episode 8's promo of House of the Dragon show?

Sunday, HBO and Max dropped a promo video of the finale episode of House of the Dragon. A lot of dynamics can be expected from the conclusion episode. From hurting King Aegon intentionally at the hands of his brother Aemond who assumes to acquire the Iron Throne to eliminating Alicent and Otto Hightower from the royal small council; revealing Targaryen and Velaryon bastards, and more.

At the beginning of the preview clip, Ser Criston Cole can be heard saying, “We march now toward our annihilation.” Rhaenyra can be seen prepping her Dragonriders for the war, and Daemon preparing his army for the cause he raised on the other hand, Aemond asks Helaena whether she will fly Dreamfyre into the battle. Apart from them, the video contains a lot of dragons hovering around and getting ready to march in the war.

When asked what to expect in the final episode, Emma D’Arcy told TheWrap, “I should say I haven’t seen it yet, but I’ll be watching it with everyone. Lots of old faces, lots of old relationships — they’re going to run into one another.”

Emma D’Arcy’s trust in Rhaenyra

In a conversation with TheWrap, the actress opened up about what her character Rhaenyra is feeling after winning a score and about the war. She said, “Her blood is up and I think for the first time … she thinks she can [win]. One of the few things she’s felt clear about is not entering into a war that [she’s] obviously going to lose, that [it] being a completely pointless exercise. And for the first time, she has what she feels to be an ultimate deterrent.”

House of the Dragon season 2’s finale episode will air on HBO on Sunday, August 4, 2024. If you haven’t watched the season yet, stream till episode 7 on HBO and Max. But, what are your thoughts about the finale? Who do you think will win Team Green or Team Black? Let us know your opinion regarding the future of these characters.

