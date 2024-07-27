House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 7: Is Otto Hightower Coming Back? Find Out

Targaryen civil war has been tough for Team Green. While Aegon stands on the brink of death, and Alicent is sent away from the council in the second season, six, their troubles do not cease.

Which though has no cohesive event that can be isolated and described as a reason as to why their fortunes have turned out the way they have, most of them think that losing one of their best performers was the main reason. But there might be light at the end of the tunnel as Otto Hightower is good to return to King’s Landing in the last two episodes of the season and change the course of their luck for the better.

Otto Hightower’s return? Aemond calls back the veteran strategist

Otto Hightower served for more than 30 years as the hand to two Targaryen kings, yet, he was ousted, by his grandson, Aegon. Their conflict arose from some variations in their perception of how the ramifications of the vile act committed by Blood and Cheese where they brutally murdered Aegon and Helaena’s son Jaehaerys should be dealt with.

Otto’s political mind told him that the tragedy should be dealt with as a political necessity while on the other hand, Aegon acted haphazardly eradicating dozens of men in the absence of informing his hand. They clashed and began to argue where Franco squandered Otto’s chances and Aegon discharged him and recruited Criston Cole instead.

Later in the story Otto was to be returned to Oldtown to live with House Hightower but in the ending of Episode 6 when he became the prince regent Aemond summoned Otto back to KL. Unlike Aegon, Aemond recognizes the value of Otto's experience and wants to keep him we him since there are truncators out there like Larys Strong waiting for an opportunity to take the position.

Otto Hightower’s return has twitter buzzing with excitement

Fans are buzzing with excitement over Otto Hightower’s return. One user on X(Formerly Twitter) celebrated with enthusiasm, saying, "Aemond has done exactly one thing right and that’s SENDING WORD TO OTTO F**KING HIGHTOWER TO BE HAND OF THE KING FOR THE FOURTH F**KING TIME LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOO.”

Another fan chimed in, “Otto Hightower becoming the Batman of scheming civil servants is not a twist I expected. With this much clamor for his return, it’s like he’s gonna show up with the Infinity Stones.”

