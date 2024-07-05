Top 10 House Of Dragon Characters That Became Fan Favorites; From Mysaria To Daemon Targaryen

No one knew what to expect from House of the Dragon until it premiered in the fall of 2022. Despite Game of Thrones becoming a huge hit during its first season on HBO, the finale left many viewers disappointed. Would this prequel series live up to the original while also getting rid of the stench of the finale? It turns out that it can. Set over a century preceding the events of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon depicts House Targaryen.

The show depicts them at the pinnacle of their power, just before losing it all to a horrific civil conflict known as the Dance of the Dragons. As was customary in Game of Thrones, the prequel series is jam-packed with characters as two half-siblings compete for the Iron Throne. With a second season on the horizon, let's take a look at Season 1's vast array of characters and rank them from worst to greatest. Some may be higher on the list because of their likability or their actors' performances, but others may be lower because of what little we know about them. Here are our top 10 characters.

Mysaria

Mysaria is a woman of the people and one of the show's most intriguing characters. Looking out for number one might frequently be perceived as cruel. But Mysaria appears to understand exactly what she wants. Originally a s*x worker who acquired Daemon's favor, she's evolved into a spymaster. Becoming capable of facing Otto Hightower head-on. Despite the strange dialect they forced Mizuno to use, Mysaria remains an intriguing figure who should not be overlooked.

Laenor Velaryon

Laenor's only issue was that he was born as a gay guy in a world that was fundamentally bigoted. Rhaenyra describes him as a kind man with a good heart, which is uncommon in Westeros. He is a good father to his children, despite the fact that they are not biologically his. He has a strong relationship with Rhaenyra, despite the scrutiny they undergo at King's Landing. His survival (a departure from the book) raises some serious storyline concerns. But it's difficult not to want the best for Laenor after everything he's been through.

Laena Valeryon

Maybe once we had invested a bit longer with Laena Velaryon, she would be higher up on this list. But despite only knowing her for a short period of time, she still holds a respectable position. As Vhagar's former rider, we know she claimed the dragon at an early age. She chased Daemon and selected her own path. Even if it resulted in a significant detour from the narrative, In the limited time we spent with her in Episode 6, it was evident that she was not only a fantastic mother but also a loving sister. But she also knows Daemon better than he knows himself. While this is the last we've seen of her, hopefully her spirit will carry on.

Rhaenys Targaryen

The Queen Who Never Was might have ranked higher on our list because Eve Best's portrayal of the princess is excellent. But her character is somewhat hypocritical. Because the woman passed over to be the ruler decades ago, her connection with Rhaenyra appears to be strained. Sure, it may be because she believes Rhaenyra and Daemon murdered Laenor. But she was chilly toward both Rhaenyra and her sons. She preferred Laena's daughters to inherit Driftmark above them. The character doesn't make much sense on paper, but Rhaenys gets credit for being a general badass.

Corlys Valeryon

Corlys is a complex character. He is pompous and egotistical because he is one of the wealthiest men in Westeros as a result of his travels. This translates as hubris when he and Daemon undertake war without the crown's assistance. But he is also a man who is willing to overlook the fact that his grandchildren are clearly not his biological children. At the same time, he is shown as the father who is less accepting of Laenor's homosexuality. He thinks that it is only a phase that will pass once she marries a woman. The character's intricacies and convoluted twists and turns earn him a high rank on the list.

Otto Hightower

It's difficult not to regard Otto Hightower as a pre-incarnation of Charles Dance's Tywin Lannister. We witness Otto, a cunning and skilled puppeteer. Not only does he position his daughter as queen following the death of Aemma (Siân Brooke), But he also plotted for his grandson to succeed Rhaenyra on the throne. Otto has a few redeeming qualities, but he is also one of the show's most intriguing characters. Rhys Ifans portrays him masterfully without losing his humanity. We'll see how he does as his grandson ascends to the throne. As for now, he's received all he wanted and has temporarily won the game of thrones for his family.

Viserys Targaryen

Viserys is one of those people that you want to shake and say, "What are you doing?!" And perhaps if he were played by someone other than Paddy Considine, he would rank far lower. However, Considine's outstanding performance as the old king needs to be recognized, even if it was overlooked by the Emmys. The genius and problem with vision is that we have the gift of foresight. We know that every decision he makes in an attempt to expand and improve his home has the opposite consequence.

It's difficult not to sympathize with a man who begs his family to make peace as he nears death. But it's also difficult not to look back on his mistakes and judge him. That is precisely why he ranks toward the top of this ranking. Viserys is one of the best characters to emerge from House of the Dragon, surpassing even the author's own conception.

Alicent Hightower

Alicent Hightower is a complex character that progresses from a victim of her father's intrigues to a crucial actor in the game. Emily Carey's performance as the younger Alicent contrasts with Olivia Cooke's performance as the elder Alicent; both contribute so much to this character. We see early on that, while the position of queen may be pleasant for some. Alicent is unhappy when her father pressures her to spend more time with the king following his wife's death. Her marriage is suffocating, and she must watch her former best friend live a life she can only dream of.

Rhaenyra gains the liberty to select her spouse. Her father ignores her infidelity, despite the fact that she is the heir to the crown. Even after Luke cuts out her son's eye during a quarrel, the king supports Rhaenyra. It's enough to push someone over the edge. Despite this, we see Alicent try to make peace with Rhaenyra. It demonstrated that the two ladies still wanted to reconcile. Alicent's actions and journey in life are what make her so interesting as a woman living in a male-dominated world.

Rhaenyra Targaryen

Rhaenyra, as one of, if not the primary character, is simple to root for. But she is also complex in ways that most fantasy heroes are not. The benefit of knowing the character since she was 14 is that we get to meet her when she's still young and precocious. We get to see her mature and develop into the queen she's intended to be. Unlike her half-brother, Rhaenyra could easily rule the Seven Kingdoms. Her methodical attitude toward combat, as well as her years serving with her father in the Small Council, all contribute to her success as a king.

And, yes, her weaknesses make her an engaging figure to observe. As a young woman, she was hot-blooded, impulsive, and fiercely independent. It gave her a lively personality that stood out in a world when women are expected to be passive and demure. Rhaenyra appears to be a contemporary woman living in a bygone era. With her son's death, perhaps we will see more of Rhaenyra's passion shine through in the upcoming season when she and her family head to war.

Daemon Targaryen

When we first encountered Matt Smith's Daemon Targaryen, he was seated on the Iron Throne. His fondness for his niece was on full display as he teased her and gave her jewelry from his trips. Next, we see him swinging his Valyrian sword, enthusiastically administering punishment to random criminals in King's Landing. The first episode of House of the Dragon reveals who Daemon is and how contradictory he is. It's easy to see why George R. R. Martin considers the rogue prince to be one of his favorite characters. He's loving, harsh, devoted, and violent.

It does not harm that Matt Smith fits in so well as the pompous and mercurial prince, improvising some of the series' best scenes. One minute he is tenderly laying the crown on his leprous brother's head, and the next he is executing a guy in court for insulting his wife. He's tough to pin down. But everything he does feels authentic to his persona. It's not hard to see why the internet was obsessed with this character while the program was airing. With a flair for the dramatic and an abundance of charisma, Daemon Targaryen reigns supreme as the best character to emerge from House of the Dragon, and we can't wait to see more of him.

