House Of The Dragon Season 2: Is There Really A Secret Targaryen In King's Landing?

Spoilers ahead. House of the Dragon season 2 introduced new characters to keep the play a long way to the Dance of the Dragons war. Addam, Alyn Hull, and Hugh the Hammer have appeared in a couple of scenes marking their territory in the series.

However, another character was introduced in episode 3 of House of the Dragon season 2, and there have been speculations that the character wasn’t truthful about his identity. Is there a secret Targaryen in King’s Landing?

House of the Dragon Season 2: Who is the unnamed character?

In episode 2, an unnamed character got an immense amount of screen time. The man asked about the rat catchers who were hanged in the street. Tom Bennett is playing the character who once again appeared in episode 3 with a longer screen time. He further revealed his identity as he could be seen sitting with the Braavos. He said that he was the son of Baelon Targaryen or Baelon the Brave. This means he is the brother of Daemon and the late King Viserys.

However, it doesn’t seem the character has given his truthful identity even though House of the Dragon’s screenplay differs from George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood. According to the book, Tom Bennett’s character is supposed to be an iconic part of Dance of the Dragons where he would be known as Ulf the White. Ulf is one of the Two Betrayers, while another one is Hugh the Hammer who has already given a glimpse of his characteristics in this season of House of the Dragon.

As per Martin’s books, the Two Betrayers would get a call to become Dragonriders for Rhaenyra's army and somehow they would manage to pilot the dragons. However, after the victory they are supposed to take their dragons to the King’s Landing to fight Aegon II. Now, how the narrative of the series differs from the written history and how the characters Ulf and Hugh will unfurl is left to be seen. However, in the trailer, a glimpse of two men sitting with Rhaenyra is shown who can be the Dragonriders in the future.

House of the Dragon Season 2: Plot and cast

George R.R Martin’s Fire & Blood gets a series adaptation as House of the Dragon, which covers the story 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. Season 2 will show how Westeros is on the edge of going on a civil war with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra. The cast includes Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, and others in different pivotal roles.

Stream new episodes of House of the Dragon every Sunday on HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET.

