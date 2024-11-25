How Did Brad Pitt's Sinbad Almost Bankrupt DreamWorks?

Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas, starring Brad Pitt, was meant to be a crowning achievement for DreamWorks Animation. Released in 2003, the film attempted to revive hand-drawn animation by blending it with CGI. However, it became one of the studio’s biggest failures, nearly bankrupting DreamWorks and forcing the company to rethink its strategy.

However, in 2003, Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas hit theaters and proved to be a devastating financial misstep. The $60 million hand-drawn animated film—bolstered by an extensive advertising campaign—grossed only $80 million worldwide. Factoring in marketing costs, it resulted in a staggering $125 million loss, which, adjusted for inflation, equates to approximately $204 million.

Sinbad, a Westernized adaptation of the legendary Middle Eastern hero, starred Brad Pitt as the titular swashbuckler alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Joseph Fiennes. While the voice cast was star-studded, the film failed to resonate with audiences or critics, receiving lukewarm reviews and a 45% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Despite its mix of traditional animation and cutting-edge CGI, Sinbad felt average to many viewers. The film’s promotional efforts, including video games and tie-in toys, couldn’t salvage its lackluster box office performance.

The failure of Sinbad had dire consequences for DreamWorks. The studio announced it would no longer produce hand-drawn animated films, shifting entirely to CGI—a decision mirrored by Disney the following year after its own flop, Home on the Range.

DreamWorks’ struggles extended beyond animation. The studio faced mounting financial pressures, exacerbated by high executive salaries and underperforming films. By 2005, DreamWorks was forced to sell its live-action division to Paramount for $1.6 billion, which included $400 million in debt. The fallout from Sinbad was a turning point, signaling the end of DreamWorks’ era as an independent powerhouse.

Brad Pitt’s Sinbad may not have sunk DreamWorks entirely, but its failure marked a pivotal moment in the studio’s history. The financial losses forced DreamWorks to abandon traditional animation and restructure its operations to survive. While DreamWorks eventually bounced back with hits like Shrek and Transformers, Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas remains a cautionary tale of how even the mightiest studios can stumble.

