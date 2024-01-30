Who Did Tom Selleck Play in Blue Bloods? Exploring His Role As Cast Members Celebrates Actor's 79th Birthday

Tom Selleck, known for his roles in television and film, is best known for his role as Thomas Magnum in the 1980s CBS TV series Magnum P.I., which won him an Emmy and Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series, as well as five People's Choice Awards and six Golden Globe nominations. He is also best known for his role in Blue Bloods.

Blue Bloods is an American police procedural drama television series on CBS, starring Tom Selleck as New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan and a cast including Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Amy Carlson, and Sami Gayle. The show has been airing since September 24, 2010, and features characters from the fictional Reagan family, an Irish Catholic family with a history in law enforcement.

Who did Tom Selleck play in Blue Bloods and what was the series about?

Blue Bloods is an American police procedural drama television series aired on CBS on September 24, 2010. Its main characters are members of the fictional Reagan family, an American-Irish Catholic family in New York City with a history of work in law enforcement. Blue Bloods stars Tom Selleck as New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan. Other main cast members include Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, and Len Cariou for all 13 seasons, Amy Carlson for seasons 1-7, and Sami Gayle for seasons 1-10.

Tom Selleck, a renowned actor, is best known for his role as Thomas Magnum in the 1980s CBS TV series Magnum P.I., which won him an Emmy and Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series. Selleck's character Francis Xavier Reagan is the New York City Police Commissioner, the son of a former Commissioner, and the patriarch of a family of police officers and others involved in aspects of the city's criminal justice system. Selleck's performance in the role has been critically praised, but some have criticized the character for presenting an overly positive view of law enforcement administration.

The television series, which aired in 2010 and will end after its 14th season, will be split into two parts, with the first half airing in February and the second half expected to start in the fall. The show will also be available to stream live on Paramount+.

Members of the police procedural drama had previously taken a 25 percent pay cut to enable the cost of production so that the show could continue through season 14. At the time of the announcement last March 2023, Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter cited sources close to production for the information.

"I don't think there is an endpoint," Selleck previously told PEOPLE about the show’s longevity in 2020. "I think there is a lot of life in the show, as long as you let your characters grow and get older. There is an evolution. It started out as a character-driven show and it's even more than that now.”

Blue Bloods is the second-longest-running scripted series currently airing on CBS after NCIS.

Blue Bloods cast members celebrated Tom Selleck's 79th birthday

As he marked his 79th birthday on Monday 29 January, several of Tom Selleck’s Blue Bloods costars praised the actor on social media. “Happiest birthday, boss. We’re the luckiest!," wrote Abigail Hawk, who stars as Detective Abigail Baker, in a group photo on Instagram.

In the post, Hawk was joined by Robert Clohessy, who portrays Lieutenant Sidney Gormley, and Gregory Jbara, who plays Garrett Moore. The trio stood gathered around Selleck, who has portrayed NYPD Police Commissioner Frank Reagan for 13 seasons, and his epic birthday cake.

Selleck's blue birthday cake featured a police hat and a badge on the top of the treat. “Happy Birthday Tom!” was written on a banner underneath the decor, while the name of the crime drama and a cutout of the New York City skyline appeared below.

Bridget Moynahan, who plays Selleck's Blue Bloods daughter ADA Erin Reagan, also shared a sweet tribute on his big day. “To the best TV Dad, there is… Happy Birthday, Tom!,” she captioned an Instagram selfie of the two of them smiling together. Her on-camera sibling Donnie Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan, also shared a post of his own. “Happy Birthday to my dear friend and TV dad — the one and only — Tom Selleck! Love you, Dad!,” he captioned several carousel images of the pair throughout the years.

The Blue Bloods official Instagram account also made sure to honor the commissioner as well — writing, "Happy birthday to the legend, Tom Selleck.” on a solo photo of Selleck in character.

