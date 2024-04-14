Susan Noles and Kathy Swarts Open Up About The Golden Bachelor Couple Splitting Up After 3 Months of Marriage

The news that the inaugural Golden Bachelor couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist were splitting up took everyone by surprise. The beloved older couple announced that they have decided to go their separate ways after three months of marriage during their emotional interview on Good Morning America. Their former co-stars Susan Noles and Kathy Swarts reacted to the news.

Susan Noles and Kathy Swarts opened up about the split

Both Susan and Kathy, who were also a part of the first season of Golden Bachelor and are also friends with the former couple, took to Instagram to comment about the matter. In a joint video, the two of them urged everyone to be kind to the couple during their hard time.

Kathy Swarts said, “We just watched it on TV. It is sad, it is tragic. Please, people, be kind. These are our friends. The love didn't work out, but they're great people. And our hearts are breaking for them.” Both Kathy and Susan reached the top 10 contestants on Golden Bachelor and are very good friends with both Turner and Nist. Noles even officiated the televised wedding of the two. In the video, she said, “They have their reasons, I'm sure... Stay positive, and we wish them all the best.”

The two friends also emphasized that Gerry and Theresa’s split should not cause other people to give up on the idea of love. “There are so many people out there who are still in love. And I truly believe those two fell in love,” Susan told the audience.

Another one of the former Golden Bachelor contestants and friend of the couple Joan Vassos posted about the matter on her Instagram story. She wrote, “ heart goes out to my good friends Theresa and Gerry who made the difficult decision to separate. I know they care for each other deeply and they will always have a special relationship.The Golden Bachelor women and Bachelor Nation are ‘wrapping’ our arms around them in a big hug so they feel our love and support.”

Another participant, April Kirkwood, who was one of the people who made it to the final eight also posted a video which said, “POV watching drama you’re not involved in unfold around you.” Even though the video only showed April going around in a gorgeous dress smelling flowers and enjoying nature, many think this post hints at Gerry and Theresa’s split as the caption read, “Drama is part of the human experience but so is protecting your own inner peace. Respect others on their journey through the highs and lows with grace & kindness.”

The couple announced their split on Friday

During their Good Morning America interview, both Gerry and Theresa got really emotional while making the announcement. While holding hands, the couple said that they had mutually come to the conclusion that, “It's probably time for us to dissolve our marriage."

Turner said during the interview, “Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations and we've looked closely at our situation, our living situation and so forth. The thing that strikes me the most in our conversations it's been how dedicated both of us are to our families… I think both of us feel like it's best for the happiness of each of us to live apart.” He also insisted that he still loves Nist and added, "I still love this person. There's no doubt in my mind, I still am in love with her. I root for her every day."

Much like Noles and Swarts, the couple too, did not want the end of their marriage to discourage people from finding love in their lives. That is why, Theresa said, “I don't think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope. We want none of that to change for anybody.” They both encouraged people, especially older people, to give love a second chance even if it seems unlikely.

Many fans were heartbroken at the news as it came as a surprise to everyone. A lot of people also said that the fact that so many women who participated in the show became friends later was one of the best outcomes possible. However, the news of Gerry and Theresa’s separation was really sad for fans.

ALSO READ: Who Are Kathy Swarts And Susan Noles? Golden Bachelor Stars Reportedly Set To Host Golden Hour Podcast