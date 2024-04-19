Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department Makes History As Most Pre-Saved Album On Spotify; Deets Here

A new album and a new record! Taylor Swift is used to smashing records by now but in a first, the pop star’s latest album The Tortured Poets Department broke a record even before its release. Ahead of her 11th album drop, the anticipation for TTPD went through the roof and broke the record for the most pre-saved countdown page album in Spotify’s history.

The record-breaking feat on the music streaming platform came after Taylor Swift dropped another teaser of TTPD on April 17. The Instagram clip presented a first look into what the singer’s new project shall unfold into, and several Easter eggs for the Swifties to decode.

Taylor Swift’s new album drops with a bang

A report by People revealed the great enthusiasm for the 34-year-old singer's new album on Spotify. A countdown page launched on March 28 for Taylor Swift's TTPD album drop made history on the platform by becoming the most pre-saved countdown page for an album in Spotify's history, on April 17. A great start for The Tortured Poets Department, the album is scheduled for release at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, April 19.

The pop star’s teaser drop on Thursday showcased an animated video offering glimpses into the fictional literary society. The aesthetics displayed a Midnights-inspired room full of miscellaneous objects, a clock ticking at 2 p.m., a window with daylight pouring in, and some scattered vinyl records before the point of view rushed towards a corridor and into the TTPD hall.

“The TTPD Timetable,” the post’s caption stated. The teaser also revealed that a music video is set to drop on Friday with additional plans for Saturday.

Taylor Swift brings TTPD to life

The Bad Blood singer is determined to bring her imaginary fictional society to the real world. Murals with QR codes have popped up around cities in the U.S. that link to Swift’s TTPD teasers. Moreover, a collaboration with Spotify brought about a library installation full of “visual surprises” at The Grove in Los Angeles.

Swift organized her songs into five playlists on Apple Music that signify the five stages of heartbreak: denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. The album is set to drop after her break up with her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn. Hence, many of her tracks could possibly be based on her ex. The song, The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived is highly anticipated to chronicle her relationship with Alwyn.

The tracklist includes songs like Fortnight, My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys, So Long, London, and Florida!!! among others. The TTPD album features collaborations with Post Malone and Florence & The Machine.

Known for her easter-dropping ability, Taylor Swift waited for the right moment to announce her new album. She broke the news to her fans during her acceptance speech for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2024 Grammy Awards in February. While many had predicted that Reputation (Taylor’s Version) would be the singer’s next album, she surprised the music sphere with a brand new album sporting mysterious themes.

Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department will drop on April 19.

