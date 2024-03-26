How Did The Bachelor's Joey Graziadei And Kelsey Anderson React To Idea Of Latter's Dad Going To Golden Bachelor? Find Out

One unexpected turn in Kelsey Anderson's The Bachelor journey came when fans suggested that her father, Mark, could be the next Golden Bachelor. Kelsey believes her father deserves love. During the show's finale, Kelsey and her fiancé Joey discuss Mark's openness to the idea and consider Leslie's advice in an exclusive interview with People.

Kelsey Anderson opens up about her dad's TV prospects, from initial shock to full support

After winning Joey Graziadei's heart on The Bachelor, Kelsey Anderson's father may also turn to reality TV to find love.

After viewers met Kelsey's father Mark during her hometown date in New Orleans, they proposed he become the next Golden Bachelor. (Kelsey's mom passed away in 2018 after being diagnosed with breast cancer.)

“[My] initial response was traumatized that there were trap videos that people made about my dad,” Kelsey, 25, tells People in this week’s issue in a joint interview with Joey, 28. “But then I decided to take a step back and I was like, ‘You know what? My dad deserves all of this praise and love. He is an amazing dad, and he was an amazing husband to my mom.’ I think that my dad deserves all the love.”

Kelsey says her relationship with Joey played a role in whether her dad would consider going on The Golden Bachelor.

“I think that my dad sees how great Joey and I are together, and he has talked to me about how Joey and I would've never met each other if it wasn't for this show, so he's open to it,” the junior project manager says.

“My mom always told him that she wanted him to find love if she ever passed away before him, and that she wanted him to be happy and have that partnership after her, so I think that it would be a great push for him to open up to that and to see if he could find love on a TV show,” she said.

Joey thinks his future father-in-law “would crush it” on The Golden Bachelor. “He's amazing,” the tennis pro says. “He has a presence about him. So, if he's open to it, I think he'd do really well.”

Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson become Judge of the ‘The Golden Bachelor’ show

During a Mrs. Right pageant group date early in the season, Kelsey met Gerry Turner, one of the first contenders for the Golden Bachelor. Later, during her Fantasy Suite date, Leslie Fhima, the Golden Bachelor competition runner-up, visited her and shared some advice and observations.

"I wish I wouldn't have felt so confident because then I was devastated, very sad," Leslie, 65, told Kelsey at the time. "Because I was really in love with him and I would not wish that on my worst enemy, that feeling I had where I was confident and then that was it. And I would say, just always have something in the back of your head that you might not be it."

Some viewers criticized Leslie for causing Kelsey to question her plans for an overnight date.

"Leslie was just being very honest about her experience. And I really did take it with a grain of salt," Kelsey tells People. "I think that there was a lot more to that conversation that people could focus on: we both had that bond of losing our mothers, and it was really nice to talk everything through with her. I just understood where her fears lied — she didn't want me to be heartbroken and devastated at the end like she was. I think that she gave me some really great advice."

Initially, Joey sided with the audience regarding Leslie's questionable advice.

"I understand why America's opinion was like, that could have put doubt in her head," he admits. "But as we talked about it more, I think it was beautiful. It was her sharing what she went through and trying to explain what he's feeling, try to not have this idea of, 'It's going to always work out because you want to search within.' Leslie had the best intentions."





Joey was anxious after their overnight date because of Kelsey's note. She was excited to meet his family but regretted making him feel uncomfortable.

Successfully, things worked between Kelsey and Joey on their Bachelor journey. “It all doesn't matter because she's got a ring on her finger now,” Joey says. “So we're good.”

