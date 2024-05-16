Ashley Madison: Check Out Every Celebrity Mentioned In The Netflix’s Sex & Lies Documentary

Netflix has just released a gripping new docuseries, Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Scandal, and it’s already making waves. The Netflix documentary explores how Ashley Madison attracted so many users and what happened when those secrets were laid bare. It’s like a mystery unraveling what happened after the cheating website was hacked in 2015.

It exposed millions of users and caused a lot of chaos. The docuseries features interviews with former employees, members, and high-profile users. It also talks to some celebrities who were also involved in the scandal. Let’s take a closer look at the famous names mentioned in the documentary.

The impact of the Ashley Madison Hack

The Ashley Madison hack in 2015 caused major problems. It exposed the private information of over 30 million users, like their logins, emails, and payment details. This leak led to public scandals, and broken marriages, and in some cases, it ruined people’s lives. Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Scandal dig deep into these stories, showing how people got hurt by all of this.

ALSO READ: Tom Sandoval Apologizes For Comparing His Relationship Scandal With O.J. Simpson and George Floyd's Tragedy Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Josh Duggar

Josh Duggar, known from the TLC reality series 19 Kids and Counting, was one of the celebrities exposed during the hack. In 2015, it was revealed that he had molested five girls, including his four sisters when he was a teenager. Later that year, hackers exposed his two Ashley Madison accounts, where he spent nearly $1,000.

Advertisement

Josh admitted to cheating on his wife, Anna Duggar, saying, “I’ve been the biggest hypocrite ever. I have secretly been viewing pornography on the internet for a couple of years now.” He even admitted that after a point of time, it became his secret addiction and he became unfaithful to his wife. Despite the scandals, Josh and Anna remained married and have seven children. Josh is currently serving a prison sentence for child pornography charges.

ALSO READ: 'Hope He Gets A Longer Term': Amy Duggar King Says She Wants Cousin Josh Duggar To Endure 'Torture' In Prison

Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, was also mentioned in the docuseries. In 2015, reports claimed that Hunter also had an Ashley Madison account but later he denied all the allegations. He claimed that it was somebody else using his email address and he had no idea about it. He mentioned that the birth year on Ashley Madison's account didn’t match his actual birth date. This made some people believe that he might be not lying. “This account was clearly set up by someone else without my knowledge and I first learned about the account from the media. It is very easy to set up an account without someone’s knowledge,” he said. Hunter also mentioned that it is not the first time when somebody is using his identity to discredit him.

ALSO READ: Joe Biden's State Of The Union Address 2024: Date, time, how to watch, streaming details and more

Josh Taekman

Josh Taekman, husband of Kristen Taekman, (the star of Real Housewives of New York) was the another known face to have an Ashley Madison account. He admitted to the fact and said during an interview with US Weekly, “I signed up for the site foolishly and ignorantly with a group of friends. I deeply apologize for any embarrassment or pain I have brought to my wife and family.”

However, there were reports that he spent thousands on the Ashley Madison account. The RHONY star, Kristen, later confessed to Entertainment Tonight that this incident made their marriage stronger.

ALSO READ: The Real Housewives: How much do cast members of reality television franchise earn? DETAILS revealed

Advertisement

Sam Rader

Viral Christian blogger Sam Rader was another user named in the Ashley Madison hack. He even admitted to creating an Ashley Madison account but claimed he never had an affair. He said, “I did make the account two years ago. This is an issue that is in our past, it was before I got into YouTube. I’ve sought forgiveness from God and he’s forgiven me.”

Although he did not have an affair through the website, but he confessed to visiting massage parlors and strip clubs frequently while being married.

Sam Rader shares four children with his wife Nia Rader. Initially, they parted ways but later patched up and stayed together. Nia claimed that she saw a significant change in Sam during the tough times. Even though there were tough times and betrayals, they both talked it out and decided to give their love another shot.

ALSO READ: Golden Globes controversies: Taking a walk down memory lane to look at all the scandals the prestigious awards found itself in

Michelle McGee

Michelle McGee, known for her alleged affair with Sandra Bullock’s then-husband Jesse James was also using the site. McGee worked with Ashley Madison for cross-promotional purposes, but her photos were later used for fake profiles on the site. She explained, “Somebody is pretending they’re me on that website.” Former employees confirmed in the docuseries that Ashley Madison used bots and fake profiles to engage male users.

Jionni LaValle

Jionni LaValle, husband of Nicole Snooki Polizzi from Jersey Shore, was also accused of having an Ashley Madison account. Snooki defended her husband on Instagram, saying, “My husband didn’t sign up on that website to cheat on me. To be honest, if he wanted to cheat—he would go out and do it. And even though I know that I’m a pain in his ass, I know he will never cheat on me.”

Jionni and Snooki have three kids together.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Biggest Controversies In History That Rocked The Grammys; From Shocking Wins To On-Screen Surprises