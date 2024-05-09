Aashish Mehrotra is popularly recognized for playing Toshu in Rajan Shahi’s superhit show Anupamaa, which has garnered him immense fame and appreciation for his outstanding performance. In the show, he was seen in a love-hate relationship with his mother Anupamaa, played by Rupali Ganguly.

Just a few hours ago, the actor dropped a gratitude note as he exited the show, after working for four years.

Aashish Mehrotra’s gratitude note

Aashish aka Toshu shared a string of pictures from the sets of Anupamaa with his co-stars and along with it, added a long note. In the caption, he expressed his gratitude and feelings about his journey on the show as he exited Rajan Shahi’s show. Addressing his journey he wrote, “It was a beautiful beautiful journey… a beautiful journey of almost 4 years as your “Toshu” in Anupamaa.”

The actor also drew a comparison between his character in the show and his real self. As he believed that his character was opposite to what he was in real life. Therefore, it made it a more challenging and fun-filled ride for him. Adding to this he said, “It has been a huge roller coaster ride… But whatttt a ride!!!” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Briefing his character a little more, he highlighted that his character was a college topper, MBA gold medalist, and the dearest son of the family as he was the firstborn. But then, he turned into a rebel, became dunkard, fled away to get married, became the in-law’s servant, and was selfishly money-oriented.

Advertisement

He also added that, in the show, he was a loving brother and a comedian property dealer. He got bedridden after getting a stroke. Thereafter, he shared that he was emotionally connected to Toshu’s love for his father, which used to bring tears to his eyes instantly. Overall his character was entertaining as he did everything to spice up the show. He added, “It's all so overwhelming.”

The 34-year-old actor further counted on blessings, the people he found on this journey who will remain with him for a lifetime, and the audience. Adding on to this gratitude note, he wrote, “Thank you for hating me soo much that I could feel your love and connect with me always.”

As Aashish announced his exit, it looks like the actor has already bagged his next project. Towards the end of the caption, Aashish promised his fans to return soon in a fictional or non-fictional show. He said, "You guys will see me soon in some other roop or may be the real me."

Fans would be thrilled to see their favorite star in a new character or in a reality show like Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 or Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Celebs’ reaction

As soon as the post surfaced on Instagram, celebrities started pouring in their love in the comment section. As Gaurav Khanna wrote, “All the very best bro. U were awesome. Glad to get to know and work with you on this fabulous journey called “Anupamaa” TC champ.” Kunwar Amarjeet Singh commented, “Will miss you on the set, I thought that our journey here would be longer together but I know you will do wonders in anything you do in life. Love you.” And Harsh Rajput wrote, “More power to you Bhai... upwards and onwards.”

Gratitude note for Rajan Shahi

The Anupamaa actor further dropped a note expressing his gratitude towards the producer of the show, Rajan Shahi for bringing the best out of him. He stated, “To the man who builds great characters and tells stories better than anyone else. Thank you for giving me the chance to be “Toshu.” Thank you for pushing me to do everything I did on the show. Thank you for having faith in me and giving me so many shades to portray. Thank you for all that you did for me when I was at my lowest. Thank you for standing by me!”

Advertisement

“I feel truly grateful and blessed… THANKYOU for everything. Thank you for giving me my best work till date… RAJAN SIR !!,” he wrote as he signed off.

More about Anupamaa

Aashish shared a strong bond with her on-screen mother, Rupali Ganguly in real life. He expressed that he doesn’t think of her as a mother, but a good friend.

The other cast of the show include Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Nidhi Shah, Aplana Buch, Leela Shah, and others.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Spoiler: Shruti urges Anupama to consider Yashdeep’s proposal; will she give in?