Vanderpump Rules Season 11 wrapped with a shocking exit on May 7, Friday. The ongoing drama between exes Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval peaked with the former walking out in the end moments of the season finale. Her departure from the show was not well-received by her castmates and viewers alike.

However, Ariana Madix held her ground and spoke up about her decision to leave the group and also addressed the criticism that came with it. The reality star claimed she was not obliged to film anything she didn’t like as per the show's contract. So, the chances of Madix returning for Season 12 are foggy but an official confirmation is still due.

Is Ariana Madix leaving Vanderpump Rules?

The 38-year-old reality star is a busy bee and is booked for several projects which positively hints at her exit from Bravo's Vanderpump Rules. Madix will reprise as Roxie Hart in the Broadway musical, Chicago, per Vulture. She will also be hosting Peacock's hit reality series Love Island USA Season 6. Above all, Madix admitted her disinterest in continuing filming with her ex Tom Sandoval at the Vanderpump Rules Season 11 After Show.

Nevertheless, there are two sides to the conversation. While it may seem like Ariana Madix bowed out from Vanderpump Rules for good, it is not officially confirmed by NBCUniversal. Thus, room for speculation still exists. The Dancing with the Stars alum’s new home in Hollywood Hills is only a few miles away from VPR’s filming location. She is also set to open a sandwich shop with VPR castmate and friend, Katie Maloney. Reports suggest Madix once admitted on Watch What Happens Live! that she could not leave VPR owing to financial reasons.

In the Season 11 finale, Madix walked out on her cast members after Tom Sandoval tried to apologize to her. The VPR cast seemed to be enjoying a lively dinner at Kyle Chan’s Good as Gold release party in San Francisco. But with all the internal drama sizzling amongst the friend group, the season finale came off as a series finale to many viewers.

Ariana Madix is firm on her season finale exit

Amidst all the criticism, Madix was asked about her reaction to everyone condemning her for walking out. "I would encourage that person to read my contract and find at any point in which I'm required to do anything that I don't deem real or that I don't want to do,” the reality star divulged.

Madix noted that all of her castmates have that privilege and also “exercise” the right at times. On the other hand, other VPR cast members were visibly “offended” or unhappy about Madix’s sudden exit. Maloney clarified during the After Show on May 7, "I'm not mad. They all seemed to be upset about it." Whereas Lala Kent criticized Madix for not being able to have “one” tough conversation with Sandoval. Madix’s friend, Schena Shay “understood and respected what she did” but also stated that it was part of the narrative, to heal and move on. Sandoval was also featured on the After Show to admit his guilt and take responsibility for the tumult he’d caused in everyone’s lives.

Production for Season 12 of Vanderpump Rules has reportedly been delayed for the summer to give the cast members a break amid all the drama.

Vanperpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

