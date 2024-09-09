How Does Dennis Quaid Feel About His Past Marriage With Meg Ryan? Reagan Actor Had THIS To Say

Dennis Quaid, star of The Parent Trap and Reagan, recently opened up about his marriage to actress Meg Ryan during an interview with Chris Wallace. Despite their split over 20 years ago, Quaid shared his thoughts on their relationship and the positive outcome of their union.

The Impact of Fame on Their Relationship

Quaid revealed that fame may have played a role in their relationship's challenges. In the interview, he admitted that Ryan's career rise coincided with his own struggles. “When I met Meg, I was here, and she was here,” Quaid said, using hand gestures to explain their career trajectories. He further acknowledged that her growing fame and his time in rehab created a dynamic he struggled with: “I try to be a big person and tell myself that it didn’t bother me, but people are human.”

A Positive Reflection on Their Time Together

Despite the challenges, Quaid expressed no regrets about his marriage to Ryan. He praised her for her talent and success, adding, “Meg is really such a great, sweet person, and really talented, and deserved all of her success.” More importantly, Quaid cherishes their son, Jack Quaid, as the highlight of their relationship. Jack has since built a successful career in Hollywood, starring in hit projects like The Boys and Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Advertisement

Looking back, Quaid harbors no ill feelings and appreciates the lasting legacy of their union—especially their son, Jack. Though both have moved on—Quaid with his current wife, Laura Savoie, and Ryan focusing on her career—their past together remains a significant chapter in their lives.

ALSO READ: The Bear's Jon Bernthal Wins an Emmy Award For Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series