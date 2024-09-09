Jon Bernthal has accomplished a new achievement in his career with his first Emmy win on Sunday at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Jon, who did not attend the ceremony, won the award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in the second season of The Bear.

The actor defeated Matthew Broderick (Only Murders in the Building), Ryan Gosling (Saturday Night Live), Christopher Lloyd (Hacks), and fellow Bear guest actors Bob Odenkirk and Will Poulter to win the award. Bernthal plays Miley Berzatto in the comedy-drama, who is the son of Donna Berzatto (Jamie Lee Curtis), brother of Carmen (Jeremy Allen White), and Sugar (Abby Elliot).

The former Daredevil received a nomination for his work in "Fishes," the sixth episode of the second season, which followed the Berzatto family's chaotic holiday celebration. Also, Jamie Lee Curtis, won the guest actress in a comedy series award for her performance as Mikey's mother, Donna Berzatto.

In an August interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bernthal spoke about his role in The Bear. He said, "I realized that [creator] Chris Storer needed this larger-than-life, charismatic guy from that version of Mikey." "We want to see this version of him—his winning smile and ability to take over a room with his energy, in the same way that we sometimes glorify and romanticize folks that we've lost."

Advertisement

The 2024 Creative Arts Emmy Awards were held over two evenings, with Sunday, September 8, focused on dramas, comedies, TV movies, and limited series, and Saturday, September 7, dedicated on animation, reality, variety, and nonfiction series.

The remaining 25 awards will be presented live on ABC on Sunday, September 15, during the main Primetime Emmys show, which is co-hosted by Eugene and Dan Levy.

ALSO READ: ‘I Was Surprised’: Salma Hayek Pinault Praises Angelina Jolie’s Director Role On Without Blood; Says She Brought Maternal Energy To Set