How Is Jennifer Lopez Navigating ‘Challenging Relationships’ Amid Ongoing Divorce? Actress Reveals

Jennifer Lopez is navigating film releases, family time, and “challenging relationships” amid her ongoing divorce from Ben Affleck like a pro! On November 5, the Atlas actress attended the screening of her upcoming film Unstoppable. During a Q&A session after the premiere, Lopez shared hints of what her life has been like.

The actress — who plays Judy Robles, the mother of NCAA wrestling champion Anthony Robles — spoke about how the film is “relatable” for women who’ve also had to navigate difficult issues while “being a mother.” This is something Lopez — who’s mom to 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-partner Marc Anthony — can relate to.

The On the Floor singer revealed that she became well-acquainted with Judy through the experiences they shared. Lopez “wanted [Judy] to really feel safe with me [while] sharing details.” Whenever she spoke to Judy’s kids, they had nothing but praise for their mother. “They’re like, ‘My mom’s so positive, she’s so great,’” JLo said.

However, she noted that Judy was struggling behind closed doors and managed to put on a brave front for her kids. “There was a whole different story there that she was living, that you hide from your children, you protect your children from that,” she added.

Advertisement

After her conversations, Lopez decided that she didn’t just want to portray the mom her kids knew growing up but also to capture her struggles and how she found her strength. The Hustlers actress added that she didn’t want her performance to be a reflection of herself. “I wanted them to see Judy in it,” she emphasized. Unstoppable, produced by Affleck and Matt Damon’s company, Artists Equity, revolves around the life of disabled wrestling national champion Anthony Robles.

According to the official synopsis, the movie “centers around the life of wrestler Anthony Robles, who was born with one leg and won a national championship in 2011 while competing at Arizona State University.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Justice League actor Ben Affleck praised his soon-to-be ex-wife for her performance in the film. “Jennifer is spectacular,” he said. “I would describe all of the cast and everybody behind the scenes as spectacular and wonderful.”

Advertisement

Unstoppable will hit theaters on December 6, 2024.