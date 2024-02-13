How Long Have Usher And Jennifer Goicoechea Been Together? Exploring Their Relationship Timeline As Couple Reportedly Gets Married

It's as official as it can be. Usher and his longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea are married. The couple said 'I Do' on February 11 in Las Vegas, where the 45-year-old singer performed at the Super Bowl. The pair exchanged wedding vows at Vegas Weddings with Usher’s mother Jonetta Patton as their witness according to the wedding certificate obtained by TMZ.

Melody Willis-Williams, the president of Vegas Weddings, told the publication, “Congratulations to the newlyweds! What a great game and Usher’s performance was phenomenal! We were beyond thrilled to host in this epic day for Usher and his new wife. As much as we love, love, this is the couple’s news to share any further details on. We’ll always be fans of Usher! Yeah!”

Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea have been together since 2019 and are parents to two children. Amid the couple getting married in Sin City, we are looking back at their relationship timeline. Have a look!

December 2016 - Whispering in his ears

Jennifer Goicoechea is the senior vice president of A&R at Epic Records. While Usher is more in the spotlight, his new wife is a very successful industry executive behind the scenes, so it is natural for them that the duo crossed paths before they were romantically linked. In one such fated cross of paths, Jennifer met Usher in 2016 at an unknown event. She shared a picture of herself, whispering something to Usher. “Not sure what I’m saying or who I’m speaking too,” she captioned her Instagram post at that time. “But my nails look good.”

March 2018 - A throwback picture

Goicoechea shared a throwback picture with Usher and other male creatives, including producer Bryan-Michael Cox. “Boys Club,” she captioned it.

June 2019 - Keith Thomas’ birthday party

The rumors of a possible romance between Usher and Goicoechea swirled after the duo attended producer Keith Thomas’ birthday party in Atlanta in 2019.

October 2019 - Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea confirm their relationship

Usher and Goicoechea were spotted sharing a kiss backstage at a concert at the Hollywood Bowl. “Cause she's such a good kisser! Caught a rare moment with @usher backstage the other day. I stay catching moments like these boys be catching feelings! On 35 mm film,” photographer Jennifer Johnson wrote on Instagram.

August 2020 - Baby No. 1 on the way

Usher and Goicoechea, were spotted outside a production studio in L.A., with Goicoechea showing her baby bump. A source told Us Weekly then, “They are thrilled and very excited” to welcome their first child together.

September 2020 - Usher and Goicoechea welcome a baby girl into the world

“We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond,” Usher shared via Instagram, alongside a photo of his baby girl's hand. “‘Isn’t She Lovely’ by Steve Wonder on repeat,” he added.

September 2021 - Baby No. 2

In September 2021, the couple welcomed their second child together. “Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond,” Usher shared via Instagram. “I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew. I was born September 29 2021 at 6.42pm weighing 7lbs. Here me roar… A.K.A Ra Ra. Gang.”

November 2023 - Usher gushes about Jennifer Goicoechea in an interview

Usher said about Goicoechea to People in November 2023, “I have an amazing partner, a support system. We have any [sic] amazing dynamic between our relationship where I’m able to be passionate still about what I do and have an incredible partner to work through some of the harder times as a young man dealing with children and dealing with the dynamic of how you communicate with them.”

“I am very happy, very fortunate, to have an incredible friend, not just a partner. She’s my best friend and I love her,” he added.

February 2024 - It happened in Vegas

Usher and Goicoechea obtained a wedding license on February 8, 2024, and tied the knot over the Super Bowl weekend on February 11.

This marked Usher’s third wedding. The I Don't Mind singer had previously been married to Tameka Foster (2007-2009). The duo share two sons, Usher V, and Naviyd Ely. Usher was also married to Grace Harry between 2015 and 2018.

