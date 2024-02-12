Who Is Usher's Girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea? Everything To Know About Her As Rapper Allegedly Obtains Marriage License In Vegas

Usher obtained a marriage license with his longtime girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea, before his performance in the 2024 Super Bowl. In court records acquired by PEOPLE, the pair received a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada on Thursday, February 8. The couple first sparked dating rumors when they were photographed together at producer Keith Thomas' 40th birthday party in June 2019. Usher and Goicoechea welcomed their first child, daughter Sovereign Bo, in 2020, followed by their son, Sire Castrello, in 2021. Usher shares two sons, Usher V, and Naviyd Ely, with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster.

Who is Jennifer Goicoechea?

Jennifer Goicoechea, an American music director, gained fame after forming a relationship with Grammy Award-winning musician Usher Raymond. They publicly acknowledged their love in 2020, but their relationship had been thriving behind the scenes for some time.

Goicoechea was born on October 13, 1986, to an Italian mother and a Puerto Rican father. In 2023, she celebrated her 37th birthday. Born under the sign of Scorpio, her diverse heritage makes her a unique individual. Her mother, Barbara Kearney Goicoechea, is of Italian descent, while her father hails from Puerto Rico. Unfortunately, there isn’t much information available about her parents or siblings.

ALSO READ: Why Justin Bieber Didn't Join Usher At Super Bowl 2024? All We Know So Far

She pursued her passion for music by earning a degree in Recording Arts from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. Her journey began in Miami, where she embarked on a career alongside her mother, Barbara Goicoechea, a production manager for Act Productions.

Advertisement

Goicoechea, a seasoned professional in the American music industry, joined ASCAP in 2014 as the Director of Rhythm and Soul (Urban), focusing on discovering and nurturing talented songwriters, composers, and music publishers. She later became the Senior Director of A&R at Epic Records, working with artists like Morgan Saint, Camila Cabello, Zara Larsson, and Captain Cuts. Currently, she holds the position of Vice President of A&R at Epic Records, overseeing the company's success and growth alongside discovering new talent.

Goicoechea is in a committed relationship with artist Usher, who has two sons, Sovereign Bo Raymond and Sire Castrillo Raymond. Their relationship began after Usher's divorce from Grace Miguel. Jennifer's previous relationships remain undisclosed, highlighting the intricate dynamics of their personal lives.

Goicoechea’s career as a music director undoubtedly commands a substantial salary, but she is still on her journey to amassing a significant fortune. Her estimated net worth is approximately $1 million. Standing at a height of 5 feet 5 inches and weighing 55 kg (121 pounds), her striking brown eyes and black hair add to her allure. Her captivating presence is no doubt a valuable asset in the entertainment industry.

Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea sparks marriage rumors

Usher and his girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea are reportedly set to marry in Las Vegas after obtaining a marriage license before the Super Bowl. On Sunday 11 February, Usher took to the stage at Allegiant Stadium to perform the halftime show during the Super Bowl face-off between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. According to PEOPLE, the Grammy winner and Goicoechea obtained a marriage license just days before the Super Bowl, in Clark County, Nevada, on Thursday 8 February.

However, it is currently unsure if they have tied the knot or are waiting to exchange vows after the Super Bowl, as the marriage certificate has not yet been filed. A few months before his big Super Bowl performance, Usher opened up to PEOPLE about how Goicoechea cheers him on.

"I have an amazing partner, a support system," he said. "We have an amazing dynamic between our relationship where I'm able to be passionate still about what I do and have an incredible partner to work through some of the harder times as a young man dealing with children."

"I'm very happy, very fortunate to have an incredible friend, not just a partner," he added of Goicoechea, a record executive originally from Miami. "She's my best friend and I love her."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Usher Weighs In On Jay-Z's 2024 Grammy Awards Speech, Says He Felt Rapper Was 'Nervous'