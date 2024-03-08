How Many Children Does Mike Sorrentino Have? Find Out As Jersey Shore Alum Welcomes Daughter With Wife Lauren

Mike Sorrentino and his wife Lauren Sorrentino welcomed a baby girl, Luna Lucia Sorrentino, on March 6. They revealed through a post on Instagram. The couple who are already parents to Romeo Reign Sorrentino, 2, and Mia Bella Sorrentino, 14 months are already anticipating their growing Italian family to be a handful.

Mike Sorrentino welcomes daughter with his wife

Mike Sorrentino and wife Lauren Sorrentino have welcomed their third baby together, daughter Luna Lucia Sorrentino, on Wednesday, March 6, sharing photos of their newborn daughter on Instagram Thursday.

In one sweet family photo, Mike Sorrentino stands behind his wife and places a hand on her shoulder while she holds their baby girl. The couple also included photos from the hospital, as well as a selfie of Mike and Lauren.

"Gym Tan Situation Family of 5. We are overjoyed to announce the newest member of our growing Italian family," they wrote in their joint Instagram post. "Luna Lucia Sorrentino born March 6th 2024 at 3:49pm weighing in at 5 pounds 6 ounces and 18.25 inches in length. 3 under 3 will be quite the situation but we wouldn’t have it any other way."

Advertisement

The couple is also parents to daughter Mia Bella. 14 months, and son Romeo Reign, 2½.

Last month, Sorrentino posted scary Ring camera footage taken inside his house of the moment he came to his toddler son's aid after he started choking on his dinner. In footage shared on Instagram, Romeo could be seen sitting at the end of a table eating his meal as his parents and an unknown guest talked.

Exploring Mike Sorrentino's career

Mike Sorrentino also known as The Situation, is an American television personality. He appeared on all six seasons of the MTV reality show Jersey Shore from 2009 through 2012, and returned to the franchise with Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, as he continues to film the show.

Sorrentino has claimed his nickname "The Situation" came from when he was complimented regarding his physique while in public, causing a situation between an unnamed couple.

Sorrentino worked as an assistant manager of a fitness center on Staten Island. When he was 25, he lost this job and began underwear modeling. In addition to his brothers, he has a younger sister, Melissa, who appeared as a bride in Say Yes to the Dress. Marc also served as the Situation's manager and partner in MPS Entertainment, LLC, and Situation Nation, Inc.

During the time of Jersey Shore, Sorrentino had developed a drug addiction, even smuggled pills in his sneakers during the Italian season[66] and had also bought $550,000 worth of drugs. From 2012, Sorrentino was in and out of rehab and has now been sober since 2015.

In November 2023, he told Entertainment Tonight, "I was into everything. I had everything on me at all times in my Louis Vuitton bag. Everything -- from a couple hundred Roxicet, which are 30 milligram oxycodone, then I'd have probably 150 Percocets on me, which are 10 milligram oxycodone. Then I would have about 100 Xanax on me, 100 Valium, and if I wasn't traveling on a plane maybe I would have some weed and cocaine as well, 'cause I knew that if I traveled on a plane, not a good idea to try and go through security with cocaine and weed on you."

In the fall of 2023, Sorrentino released an autobiography memoir, Reality Check: Making the Best of The Situation -- How I Overcame Addiction, Loss, and Prison, on December 13, about his struggles and personal issues.

Advertisement

In September 2014, Sorrentino was charged with tax fraud for not paying taxes on $8.9 million. In April 2017, further charges were levied against Sorrentino and his brother, alleging tax evasion and the structuring of bank deposits to avoid reporting thresholds.

On January 19, 2018, Sorrentino pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion as part of a plea bargain with prosecutors. Sentencing occurred October 5, 2018 at the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey in Newark. Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison. He also received two years of supervised probation, to begin after his release, and was ordered to perform 500 hours of community service. Sorrentino began his sentence on January 15, 2019, at the Federal Correctional Institution, in Otisville, New York. He was released on September 12, 2019.

ALSO READ: Jersey Shore Star Mike Sorrentino Shares Footage Of Moment He Saved Son From Choking On Dinner; Watch Here