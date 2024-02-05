Jersey Shore Star Mike Sorrentino Shares Footage Of Moment He Saved Son From Choking On Dinner; Watch Here

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, a Jersey Shore celebrity, recently posted a graphic video of himself saving his little son from choking that was captured on his home security camera. On February 3rd, Sorrentino uploaded a video to his Instagram account in which he described the terrifying experience of saving his son during a "parent's worst nightmare." The reality star can be seen giving his son back strikes to get rid of a pasta fragment stuck in his throat. It's believed that Sorrentino's prompt efforts preserved his son's life during a terrifying incident.

Sorrentino referred to the event as "the scariest moment of our lives" in the Instagram post that went along with the footage. In the video, Sorrentino's son is seen eating dinner in a high chair when he starts to choke. Seated in the same room, Sorrentino takes swift action. According to Sorrentino, "I ran over and picked him up and started patting his back because he was choking," as reported by ET Online. "It was the craziest and most terrifying thing I've ever gone through." After that, the video shows Sorrentino repeatedly striking his son hard on the back until the noodle piece comes out of his neck.

Ring camera footage captures ordeal

A Ring security camera that was mounted in Sorrentino's house caught the entire terrifying occurrence. Sorrentino posted a video clip from Ring on his Instagram story, showing the horrifying moments he had when he saw his baby was choking. "It was the worst moment of my life, but thank God I was able to save him," Sorrentino said to his supporters. He complimented gadgets like Ring cameras for giving parents peace of mind in an emergency and cautioned other parents about the risks of choking.

Sorrentino described in interviews regarding the tragic incident how instinct took over when he noticed his son was in trouble. He said, "I just started acting fast," to ET Online. According to him, he started "patting his back hard, like back blows" in an attempt to remove the obstruction, and eventually the pasta came flying out of his son's mouth. Regarding the terrifying experience, Sorrentino remarked, "It was literally the worst moment of my life." It is widely acknowledged that his fast thinking and use of back punches during the possibly fatal choking episode saved his son's life.

In an interview with ET Online, Sorrentino emphasized the point that choking can occur suddenly. "It literally happens so fast, in the blink of an eye," he cautioned fellow carers. He is appreciative that the Ring camera recorded the incident so he could draw lessons from it. "I'm glad I have the video to see exactly what happened so I can learn from it and make sure it never happens again," Sorrentino stated. He wants to use his public disclosure of the tragic event to urge other parents to exercise additional caution so that no other family has to endure the same terrifying ordeal.

What appeared to be a routine dinner quickly became Mike Sorrentino's greatest nightmare come true. Fortunately, he was able to save his small son from a possibly fatal choking mishap by acting calmly and applying the appropriate first aid. Sorrentino hopes that by publishing the terrifying Ring camera footage and telling his experience, he will act as a warning to all parents. Since choking occurs so quickly and silently, teaching newborn CPR and raising awareness of the risks could help keep other kids safe. Despite the extremely traumatic situation, Sorrentino finds comfort in the knowledge that his son is safe and hopes that even one family won't experience the same fear as a result of his story.

