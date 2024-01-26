What Did Kelly Clarkson Say About Sofia Vergara's Griselda Transformation? Actress Asks Host To 'Shut Up' During Show

The Netflix miniseries Griselda has not only gripped audiences with its intense portrayal of Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco but has also brought forth some unexpected drama off-screen. In a recent interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show , Sofia Vergara, who plays the notorious drug queenpin in the series, found herself in a spirited exchange with host Kelly Clarkson.

The conversation unfolded as Clarkson downplayed the extent of Vergara's physical transformation for the role, leading to a fiery retort from the actress. As the banter ensued, Vergara also opened up about her concerns regarding the audience's perception of her in a dramatic role and shed light on the challenging but rewarding makeup process for her Griselda transformation.

Sofia Vergara asked host Kelly Clarkson to “Shut Up” on camera

During the interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson expressed her opinion on Vergara's makeup transformation for Griselda as she remarked, "I feel like they only changed your nose or something," suggesting a minimal alteration to Vergara's appearance. However, this casual observation did not go well with the Modern Family star, who was visibly shocked by the comment.

In response, Vergara questioned Clarkson's sanity, exclaiming, "What? Are you crazy?!" The banter continued as Clarkson insisted that the change looked slight, insisting, “It looks slight. You know what I’m saying? Like, when you look at you, it doesn’t look …” prompting Vergara to retort, "No, Kelly, it was hours! Don’t be jealous!"

Advertisement

ALSO READ: THIS is what happened when Sofia Vergara met Lionel Messi by accident

As the discussion intensified, Clarkson maintained her stance, asserting that the transformation probably took time but emphasized the perceived subtlety of the change. Vergara, unyielding, bluntly shut Clarkson, exclaiming, "Shut up! It was a lot. They did a lot to me. It was teeth, it was a wig, it was a nose. It was plastic from here to here." The actress was keen to set the record straight about the extensive efforts that went into her dramatic makeover for the role of Griselda Blanco.

Eventually, Clarkson acknowledged the remarkable job done by the makeup team, stating that Vergara looked like a different actress playing the role and could potentially have two careers. “They did such a good job that it looked seamless... You literally look like you could actually just be this person in other movies. You could have two careers. You look like a different actress playing the role. You could have a whole different life as this actress,” the show's host stated.

These remarks of the host seem to have surely pleased the main lead Griselda who ended their banter on makeup by assuring, “That is exactly what I wanted, that reaction. I love that you thought it was just a little thing because that means it looks natural."

ALSO READ: Who Was Griselda Blanco? Find Out Everything About the Drug Lord Kingpin As Sofia Vergara Gets Sued For Her Upcoming Biopic

Sofia Vergara shared her concern about her new role and subsequent makeup challenges

Beyond the on-screen banter, Sofia Vergara shared deeper concerns about how audiences might perceive her in a more dramatic role. In a separate interview, the actress expressed her worries, stating, "I was always worried when I decided to do it… I wanted Sofía and Gloria Pritchett to disappear. I didn’t want the audience to say, ‘Why does Gloria Pritchett think that with that rubber nose, she can trick us into that she’s a dramatic killer actress?’"

Vergara's dedication to authenticity in her portrayal of Griselda Blanco led her to undergo a rigorous makeup process. She emphasized that the transformation involved prosthetic teeth, a wig, a fake nose, and even plastic enhancements. Despite the challenges, Vergara found the process worthwhile, highlighting the necessity of these elements in bringing the character to life.

Advertisement

“I couldn't have played that character without all of those things -- the teeth, the fake nose, the plastic, the fake eyelashes... I invented a different walk and body position, and I learned how to smoke. [I smoked] in every episode and I had never even touched a cigarette in my life -- and I was 50 years old. I had to learn how to snort fake cocaine, “ the Modern Family star stated in an interview with ET .

After a few legal troubles, Griselda successfully released on its scheduled date of 25 January 2024 and is now streaming on Netflix with its six episodes to capture the intriguing journey of Colombian drug lord, Griselda Blanco.

ALSO READ: Kelly Clarkson And Common Don't See Eye To Eye On Exes Being Friends; Singer Says It'll Be A 'Hard Pass' For Her