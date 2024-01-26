Sofia Vergara Praises Karol G for Her Griselda Performance; Who Does The Singer Play?

The Netflix limited series Griselda has thrilled audiences with an inside look at the rise of ambitious drug queenpin Griselda Blanco in 1970s-80s Miami. Amidst the stellar cast, leading lady Sofia Vergara praised co-star Karol G for her compelling performance. As tales of Blanco's cunning business strategy and complex family relationships unfold, Karol G's standout portrayal enriches the series' impact.

In a recent interview with extra , Sofia Vergara couldn't contain her admiration for Karol G, who made her on-screen acting debut in Griselda. Despite Karol G's global stardom in the music industry, Sofia highlighted the singer's humility on set. The 51-year-old actress shared, "It was amazing that she was willing to do it, because it’s very exciting to know people that want to try everything, and you know she’s at another level in her music. And she arrived to the set, like, very humble, like she was being directed, and being like every one of us there waiting for our turns. You know how it is on a set. And she gave us all amazing tickets to see her in concert.”

What role did Karol G play in the Netflix series, Griselda?

Karol G takes on the role of Carla, a character intricately woven into Griselda's narrative. Described as "a close friend of Griselda’s from Medellín," Carla arrives in Miami with other prostitutes to aide smuggling efforts. Throughout the series, she evolves into Griselda's trusted confidant. Karol G's portrayal of Carla brings depth and authenticity, showcasing her versatility beyond music.

As retrieved via TODAY , director and executive producer Andrés Baiz commended Karol G's performance, stating, "We admire her tremendously, she’s an empowered woman. So I was like, ‘OK, but what character can she play? She has never acted before, even though she’s an amazing performer. So we gave her a role that I think was the right balance for her." Baiz highlighted Karol G's commitment to learning from her fellow actors and the positive impact she brought to the set, adding that Karol G was, “super professional, super kind and a lot of fun to work with and with a lot of energy.”

While Griselda is based on true events surrounding Griselda Blanco's life, Carla's character is a fictionalized representation. Baiz clarified that while Griselda Blanco did involve women in drug smuggling with unique methods, Carla is not based on a specific person. The character contributes to the authenticity of the series by portraying the role of a close friend and confidant in Griselda's tumultuous journey. “Because (Griselda) was a sex worker before, that was her past, she had all these friends. So that part is true, but not that character per se. Not the specific character,” Baiz remarked.

Karol G opened up about her character Carla in Griselda

In a 2022 interview with Vogue Mexico , Karol G expressed her excitement about being part of Griselda. She described the experience as "another universe that I hadn’t experienced" and revealed that she took acting classes to prepare for the role. The Colombian singer acknowledged the enrichment the acting classes brought not only to her series performance but also to her stage presence and expression.

The Colombian singer in another with Billboard , talked about her character, Carla, in Griselda, stating, “It’s a great role because there’s real character development. Carla is a character that evolves. She sees what she does as a job, but also as a way to maintain her family, and she’s tough! She reaches another level.”

For those eager to witness Karol G's on-screen debut and the riveting tale of Griselda Blanco, the miniseries was released on January 25, 2024, exclusively on Netflix. As the six-episode saga unfolds, viewers can delve into the dangerous yet thrilling world of Griselda Blanco and the significant role played by Karol G's character, Carla.

