Aranmanai 4 box office collections: Highest grossing Tamil film of 2024 surpassing Ayalaan

Aranmanai 4 continued to be the top film during its third week with new releases failing to make an impact. The Tamil horror comedy earned Rs. 7.50 crore in the first four days of its third week, bringing its total Indian box office collection to Rs. 66.50 crore. Additionally, the film has grossed USD 2.20 million (Rs. 18 crore) internationally, resulting in a worldwide gross of Rs. 84.50 crore.

Aranmanai 4 has become the highest-grossing Kollywood film of the year, both domestically and worldwide, surpassing the Pongal release Ayalaan. The film is now just Rs. 15 crore shy of the Rs. 100 crore mark worldwide, a target that seems achievable.

The box office collections of Aranmanai 4 at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 37.75 crore

Week Two - Rs. 21.25 crore

2nd Friday - Rs. 1.50 crore

2nd Saturday - Rs. 2 crore

2nd Sunday - Rs. 2.70 crore

2nd Monday - Rs. 1.30 crore

Total - Rs. 66.50 crore

In Tamil Nadu, Tamannah Bhatia starrer has grossed Rs. 55.25 crore, just slightly behind Ayalaan's Rs. 56 crore, which it will be surpassing today. The film is holding strong in its third week with a drop of less than 50 percent from the previous week. It is poised to surpass Manjummel Boys as the highest-grossing film of the year in the state, potentially reaching a final figure exceeding Rs. 65 crore in Tamil Nadu.

Aranmanai 4 is not only the biggest HIT in franchise history, it will cross the previous three films in Tamil Nadu, combined. Adjusted for inflation as well, it is comfortably ahead of the 2014 release Aranamnai, which grossed Rs. 22 crore, which would adjust to Rs. 40 crore plus today.

The territorial breakdown for box office collections of Aranmanai 4 is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 55.25 Cr. AP/TS Rs. 6.00 Cr. Karnataka Rs. 4.00 Cr. Rest of India Rs. 1.25 Cr. TOTAL Rs. 66.50 Cr.

