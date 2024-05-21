Aranmanai 4 box office collections: Highest grossing Tamil film of 2024 surpassing Ayalaan
Aranmanai 4 has become the highest-grossing Kollywood film of the year, both at domestic and worldwide box office, surpassing the Pongal release Ayalaan.
Aranmanai 4 continued to be the top film during its third week with new releases failing to make an impact. The Tamil horror comedy earned Rs. 7.50 crore in the first four days of its third week, bringing its total Indian box office collection to Rs. 66.50 crore. Additionally, the film has grossed USD 2.20 million (Rs. 18 crore) internationally, resulting in a worldwide gross of Rs. 84.50 crore.
Aranmanai 4 has become the highest-grossing Kollywood film of the year, both domestically and worldwide, surpassing the Pongal release Ayalaan. The film is now just Rs. 15 crore shy of the Rs. 100 crore mark worldwide, a target that seems achievable.
The box office collections of Aranmanai 4 at the Indian box office are as follows:
Week One - Rs. 37.75 crore
Week Two - Rs. 21.25 crore
2nd Friday - Rs. 1.50 crore
2nd Saturday - Rs. 2 crore
2nd Sunday - Rs. 2.70 crore
2nd Monday - Rs. 1.30 crore
Total - Rs. 66.50 crore
In Tamil Nadu, Tamannah Bhatia starrer has grossed Rs. 55.25 crore, just slightly behind Ayalaan’s Rs. 56 crore, which it will be surpassing today. The film is holding strong in its third week with a drop of less than 50 percent from the previous week. It is poised to surpass Manjummel Boys as the highest-grossing film of the year in the state, potentially reaching a final figure exceeding Rs. 65 crore in Tamil Nadu.
Aranmanai 4 is not only the biggest HIT in franchise history, it will cross the previous three films in Tamil Nadu, combined. Adjusted for inflation as well, it is comfortably ahead of the 2014 release Aranamnai, which grossed Rs. 22 crore, which would adjust to Rs. 40 crore plus today.
The territorial breakdown for box office collections of Aranmanai 4 is as follows:
|Area
|Gross
|Tamil Nadu
|Rs. 55.25 Cr.
|AP/TS
|Rs. 6.00 Cr.
|Karnataka
|Rs. 4.00 Cr.
|Rest of India
|Rs. 1.25 Cr.
|TOTAL
|Rs. 66.50 Cr.
ALSO READ: Aavesham box office collections: Fahadh Faasil starrer becomes Third Malayalam film to Top 100Cr in India